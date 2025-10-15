Karisma Kapoor's lawyer hits out at Priya Sachdev, calls her ‘acute gambler': But not at the cost of two children

In the ongoing legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate, Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have levelled fresh allegations against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev. Their lawyer claimed Priya is an “acute gambler” and accused her of attempting to take over their inheritance. Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on June 12.

Karisma Kapoor’s lawyer attacks Priya Sachdev

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court heard new claims in the ongoing inheritance dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate. Justice Jyoti Singh was hearing the plaintiff – Samaira Kapur and her brother's lawsuit seeking a share in their late father's personal assets. Karisma's kids have filed the suit against Sunjay's widow Priya, her son Azarius, as well as the deceased's mother Rani Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, purported executor of the will.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Samaira and Kiaan, launched a new attack on Priya, claiming she is “an acute gambler".

“The lady is an acute gambler, good luck to her," Jethmalani said, adding, “Good luck to her but not at the cost of two children being robbed of their inheritance.”

Jethmalani also brought up the claims made by Priya’s lawyer calling the case as a product of “greedy” intentions. He said, “Everything they receive comes from their grandmother and father. You call them greedy? Your greed, Madam, is far greater – and it’s written into every line of this will.”

According to Jethmalani, the will also has no mention of Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur. “Her exclusion defies logic and decency. It shows this document was not written by a son, but by someone who wanted his mother erased from the estate,” he told the court.

Jethmalani claimed that Priya controls 60% of the estate directly, 12% through her son, and 75% of the Kapur family trust.

“This isn’t inheritance. It’s a takeover – under the guise of widowhood,” he said. The next hearing is scheduled on Tuesday.

About Sunjay Kapur's estate case

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, died in June in London while playing a polo match. His cause of death was later revealed to be a heart attack. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-2016. They have two kids together: Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay married Priya in 2017.

Now, Karisma’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother, acting as their legal guardian, have raised questions about the authenticity of his will. They are claiming that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent in his final will. They have accused their stepmother, Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of altering the will. The suit was filed after Priya, at a July 30 family meeting, presented a will allegedly executed on March 21.

Meanwhile, Priya later approached the court, requesting permission to disclose details of her late husband’s assets in a sealed cover rather than publicly. The Delhi High Court initially questioned her request for confidentiality, noting that Sunjay’s children from his first wife, Karisma, had the right to scrutinize the will, and a sealed submission could be “problematic.” However, the court eventually permitted Priya to file the details in a sealed cover, with copies shared with the petitioners.