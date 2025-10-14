'Only 1 person could have forged will': Karisma Kapoor's children slam Priya Sachdev, say will 'demeans' Sunjay Kapur

The case around late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate was heard at the Delhi High Court on Monday, with the lawyer of Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor’s children making fiery allegations against their step mother and Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev. Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor's children are embroiled in a legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate.

Samara and Kiaan slam Priya Sachdev in court

Samara and Kiaan, the children of Sunjay with his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, have sued their father’s third wide Priya Sachdev accusing her of forging their late father’s will and excluding them from his estate.

On Monday, appearing for Kiaan and Samara, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said that the will in question, has glaring errors and ‘blunders’, which implies that ‘it is not a will which Sunjay Kapur had prepared, read or made’. The errors included spelling Kiaan’s name incorrectly and getting Samara’s address wrong.

“He had a very good relationship with his children. How can he have written his daughter's address wrong and misspelled his son's name in multiple places in the will? This will demeans the late Sunjay Kapoor. It is so casual,” Jethmalani said, on behalf of Samara and Kiaan.

‘Only one person could have forged the will’

Karisma Kapoor is representing her kids in the case even though she is not a plaintiff herself. Appearing on behalf of the children, the counsel said that there was no evidence that anybody prepared the will except the children's stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur. "This can only be done by the beneficiary of the will, to prevent any challenges. Only one person was given the benefits. If this will is a forgery, then only one person could have forged it," he said. The court will continue hearing the matter tomorrow.

Sunjay Kapur estate case

Earlier, on October 9, Samara and Kiaan had accused Priya of being greedy, describing her as "Cinderella’s evil stepmother" before the court. Before that, the court, on September 26, allowed Priya Kapur to file the list of his assets in a sealed cover and suggested that the parties involved in the property dispute not share details with the media.

Sunjay Kapur, head of Sona Comstar, one of the world’s leading auto manufacturers, died in London in June. His death was ruled a heart attack. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-16, and later married Priya in 2017.