'Priya Kapur like Cinderella's stepmother': High drama during Sunjay Kapur's inheritance case hearing

The inheritance dispute between Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children and their late father Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev Kapur took a dramatic turn during Thursday's hearing in the Delhi high court. Karisma Kapoor with daughter Samaira and son Kiaan Raj.

During the hearing, Karisma Kapoor's two children, who are seeking a share in their father's assets, compared their stepmother, Priya, to 'Cinderella's stepmother', Bar and Bench reported.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing Karisma's children, alleged that soon after Sunjay's death, Priya Kapur was in a hurry to appropriate his assets.

"The tearing hurry was so that the children’s share is restricted to 26% and she appropriates the rest. Therein lies the veneer. This is no benign stepmother. This is Cinderella’s stepmother," Jethmalani reportedly said, according to the report.

The remark came in response to Sunjay Kapoor's will, which was called as 'bogus' and with "unimaginable errors" by Karisma Kapoor’s children.

Samaira, 20, and Kiaan Kapur, 15, are the children of Sunjay Kapur and actor Karishma Kapoor. The couple divorced in 2016.

Jethmalani said that as per the will Priya Kapur and her minor son have control of nearly 75 per cent share of the trust, while Karisma Kapoor’s two children are left with 26 per cent.

He further hit out at Priya Kapur's side alleging that by publicly stating that Kapoor’s two children received around ₹2,000 crore, she has made the two children target of kidnapping.

The counsel further said that Karisma Kapoor’s children were not informed about the will until July 30, even though it had been executed on March 21, according to India Today.

Jethmalani was hearing before a Delhi HC bench of Justice Jyoti Singh in a matter related to Kapoor’s children’s partition suit. He argued that the court restrain Priya Kapur from creating any third-party rights on Sunjay Kapur's assets.

The Delhi High Court had last month directed Priya Sachdev Kapur to file a comprehensive list of all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur in a sealed cover.

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapur's ex-husband Sunjay passed away on June 12 this year and their two children have now moved court accusing his third wife Priya of forging and fabricating his will.