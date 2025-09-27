Shruti Kakkar Delhi HC permits Sunjay Kapur’s widow to list assets in sealed cover

The Delhi High Court on Friday permitted Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Kapur to submit in a sealed cover details of the late businessman’s assets in an ongoing partition suit filed by Samaira and Kiaan Kapur regarding their father’s estate.

Samaira, (20) and Kiaan Kapur, (15) are the children of Sunjay Kapur and actor Karishma Kapoor -- the couple divorced in 2016.

A bench of justice Jyoti Singh permitted Priya to submit the asset details in a sealed cover, after Karishma Kapoor’s children and Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, consented to her request and assured the court that they would not disclose or leak any information related to the case to the media.

This development came despite initial opposition from the lawyers representing the children and Rani Kapur. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children, had argued that confidentiality could be used as a cover for Priya to potentially dissipate the assets, and that full disclosure was necessary to allow proper verification. Similarly, Rani’s counsel had maintained that revealing the asset details was crucial for cross-verification with multiple individuals across different jurisdictions.

“After canvassing the arguments it is agreed that the list of assets of movable & immovable properties will be filed in court in a sealed cover and the same will be served to all the parties in the case. Mr Rajiv Nayyar, for Priya Kapur, says that neither he nor his clients will give any information to the press or leak any information concerning this case,” the court said in the order.

It added, “A similar assurance is given to the court by Mr Mahesh Jethmalani, counsel on record for the plaintiff (Samaira and Kiaan) and also by the counsel of defendant number 3– Rani Kapur. The application is disposed of.”

The court was dealing with Priya’s application seeking permission to file the list of personal assets and liabilities of Sunjay Kapur in a sealed cover, with an order for the parties to maintain confidentiality. In her application, she had asserted that the list contained financial information and its unrestricted disclosure could result in irreparable harm to the parties in the partition suit. It went on to add that confidentiality was imperative since the pleadings were being leaked to the media. The same was filed following the court’s September 10 order asking her to file a list of Sunjay’s assets known to her as of June 12, 2025, the day he died.

The same bench on Friday also directed the executor of Sunjay Kapur’s will to provide a copy to Rani Kapur. The will, which had been submitted in a sealed cover, was ordered to be shared after Rani’s counsel assured the court that it would not be leaked to the media and would be used discreetly and only where necessary.

Sunjay Kapur, 53, former chairperson of Sona Comstar, an automotive company, died of a heart attack while playing polo in London on June 12, leaving his company in churn. His mother Rani Kapur previously alleged that she was coerced into signing documents. On July 25, Rani Kapur wrote to the Sona Comstar board seeking deferment of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), but the meeting continued with Priya Kapur being appointed as a non-executive director of the company.