'Don't shout': Heated exchange between lawyers during Sunjay Kapur's inheritance case hearing

A heated exchange was witnessed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday during the hearing of a lawsuit filed by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children seeking a share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's assets. Karisma Kapoor with daughter Samaira and son Kiaan Raj.

The fiery verbal exchange took place between the counsel representing Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, and the advocate appearing on behalf of Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay's third wife.

A video shared by Bar and Bench showed Mahesh Jethmalani, the senior advocate representing Karisma Kapoor children saying "don't shout at me" after Rajiv Nayar, the senior advocate representing Priya Kapur snapped at him saying "don't interrupt me".

The incident took place on Wednesday, the day the Delhi High Court directed Priya Sachdev Kapur to file a comprehensive list of all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur.

Justice Jyoti Singh was hearing the arguments in the case when tempers suddenly ran high between the advocates.

"Please don't interrupt me, I am not used to interruption," Rajiv Nayar said, at which Jethmalani fumed, saying: "You should get a taste of your own medicine then, and don't shout at me... I'm not a pushover".

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapur's ex-husband Sunjay passed away on June 12 this year, and their children have now moved court accusing their father's third wife Priya of forging and fabricating his will.

Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur seek a share in Sunjay's assets worth ₹30,000 crore. The case took a new turn during the hearing on Wednesday when Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur also claimed assets worth ₹10,000 crore, alleging she had not been informed of any documents regarding her late son's will.

“There is something incredibly unholy. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine”, said the advocate representing Rani Kapur.

Meanwhile, Priya Kapur's counsel alleged the lawsuit was not maintainable, alleging Samaira and Kiaan were given ₹1900 crore worth of assets just says before they sued her.

The Delhi High Court had asked Priya Kapur to furnish a list of all assets owned by Sunjay Kapur till the day he died. The next hearing in the matter is on October 9.