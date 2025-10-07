Did Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's reconciliation not work out because of Priya Sachdev?

Was Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev the reason Karisma Kapoor and the late industrialist never reconciled their marriage? Well that's exactly what Sunjay's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith is claiming. During a chat with entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani, which comes on the heels of the mammoth inheritance dispute between Priya and Karisma's children Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapur, worth ₹30,000 crores. Did Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur try to reconcile their marriage? Sister Mandhira Kapur Smith weighs in (Photos: X)

The direct claim that Mandhira made, was the Priya tried to interject herself into Sunjay's life when he was at a particularly vulnerable space with Karisma. She said, "Yes, she used to message him constantly when he was with Lolo, and I know this for a fact. It's as simple as men are men. He was in a marriage, working on it, trying to fix it. He was not in the most stable place to say, 'Hey, I’m not interested.' "

Sharing her opinion on what that says about Priya, Mandhira added, "As a woman, when someone has had a child and another child, and you’ve also just gotten divorced, you know how painful it is. Then how and why would you come and break another family? What kind of upbringing is this? What kind of woman is that?".

As a matter of fact, Mandhira said if Priya hadn't pursued Sunjay at the time, Karisma and her brother would have worked out the issues in their relationship. "There was a lot that happened that wasn't nice, but my father wanted them to work on it. Sanjay was going back and forth. They had a second kid — that doesn’t happen out of thin air. It happens when you’re working on a marriage.

Had he been left alone, it would have worked out", she said.

That being said, Priya's version of events about how she and Sunjay ended up together are wildly different. During her interview with YouTube channel Kin and Kindness she said, "We became friends, and our friendship eventually led to our marriage after his divorce from Karisma."