Amid Don 3 row, Ranvir Shorey says producers cancel films ‘without any compensation for actors’ all the time

“I meant it as a general statement, and not a comment on any particular case or dispute,” he went on to clarify.

The actor reposted one story based on the statement issued by the Guild, and wrote, “You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor.”

Ranvir took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the statement and raise new questions.

On Wednesday, the Producers Guild of India reacted to the ongoing Don 3 row. Without naming the film or Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, the Guild raised concerns over a growing trend of eleventh-hour walkouts by actors, directors and technicians, while urging all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and mutual understanding. The statement was issued after the guild received formal complaints from Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios about walkouts just days before principal photography began.

Shifting the spotlight onto producers, Ranvir questioned what happens when projects are abruptly shelved or cancelled from their side, often without any discussion of compensation for the actors and crew members affected by the decision.

The Don 3 row involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar has snowballed into a much larger debate about the film industry's working culture. While the Producers Guild of India recently voiced concerns over actors walking out of projects at the eleventh hour, actor Ranvir Shorey has now weighed in with a counterpoint.

Ranvir’s post triggered a debate on social media, with one social media user pushing back and arguing that producers bear heavier losses when actors walk out, stating, "The number of producers that take an actor for granted is far lesser than the number of actors that take a producer for granted (in Bollywood). The exploitation is far deeper for new producers who often end up bankrupt.”

The actor was quick to make a distinction between actors and stars. "You are not talking about actors. Those are 'stars'!" he replied.

Following this, a social media user wrote, “It’s comparing a company vs an employee. The company will always win. Actors forget they’re employees btw Come back down to earth. This is a universal issue in every industry.”

To this, Ranvir wrote, “And I totally see the argument, that a company will tend to have more at stake, but my point is that workers deserve to be treated with respect and sensitivity too.”

Producers Guild of India issues a statement In the statement, Producers Guild of India mentioned, “There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians, reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour. We, the Producers Guild of India, have also received formal complaints from our members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited regarding these issues coming up just days before the commencement of principal photography.”

The statement refrains from mentioning the project or Ranveer Singh directly. The note further stated, “No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry. Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism, and mutual respect on which the film industry is built.”

The statement came after Don 3 row gained momentum last week after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer amid reports of his exit from the much-anticipated franchise. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore.

On Wednesday, FWICE said it has withdrawn the non-cooperative directive issued against Ranveer.