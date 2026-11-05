Amid Eetha Marathi accent controversy, Shraddha Kapoor says she doesn't ‘handle’ criticism, barely checks her phone

Shraddha Kapoor has opened up about her approach to criticism after facing online scrutiny over her Marathi dialogue delivery and accent in the trailer of her upcoming film, Eetha. The actor essays the role of legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar in the film.

Shraddha Kapoor plays legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Eetha.

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During a recent Ask Me Anything session on social media, a fan asked Shraddha how she handles criticism. The actor said her trick is to stay away from her phone, which is why she pays little attention to negativity and prefers to focus on her work.

‘I actually don't handle criticism’

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Shraddha said, "I actually don't handle criticism. What's there to handle in that? I can't even handle my WhatsApp." The actor added that her habit of staying away from her phone has helped her but has also led to her getting scoldings from directors. She said, "I don't even have a manager, nor am I affiliated with any agency. My friends, directors, and producers keep scolding me that I don't check my phone. I'm not interested in handling any criticism. All I want to do is work, and more and more work. That's it."

About Eetha

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{{^usCountry}} Eetha is a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. Rooted in Maharashtra's traditional Tamasha and Lavani dance forms, the film is inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar and presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. The film features music by Ajay-Atul and also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eetha is a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. Rooted in Maharashtra's traditional Tamasha and Lavani dance forms, the film is inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar and presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. The film features music by Ajay-Atul and also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Vithabai Narayangaonkar was one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers. Born on July 1, 1935, in Pandharpur, she grew up in a family of folk artistes. Her grandfather, Narayan Khude, established a travelling Tamasha troupe, which was later run by her father and uncle. Vithabai began performing at a young age and went on to become a prominent name in Maharashtra's folk theatre circuit.

She was widely admired for her stage presence and dedication to the art form. She was honoured with medals by the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her contribution to Tamasha. She also came to be known as 'Tamasha Samradini' or the Empress of Tamasha. The Maharashtra government later instituted the Vithabai Narayangaonkar Lifetime Achievement Award in her memory in 2006. She died on January 15, 2002.