Amitabh Bachchan mourns friend Sanjay Gupta's death, says unable to understand why all of this is happening

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died at the age of 59 on Saturday morning, leaving the film industry in shock. Several celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to him and mourn his death. Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Sanjay on Kaante, also remembered the filmmaker with a heartfelt note.

Amitabh Bachchan mourns the demise of Sanjay Gupta

Amitabh Bachchan mourns Sanjay Gupta's death.

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On Sunday, Big B took to his blog to mourn Sanjay's demise. Without naming the filmmaker, he wrote in Hindi, "A friend, a fellow artiste and a true devotee of art has left us at such a young age! I am unable to understand how all of this is happening."

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He further wrote, "Our dear companions from the world of art are being snatched away from us. What wrong have they done to deserve such a fate? People say that all the powerful planets in the solar system have turned unfavourable at the same time. Please have mercy on us! Those who are raining their wrath upon us – is this really fair? May all the planets in the solar system retreat to their respective homes and stay apart from one another. Perhaps then they will stop troubling all of us!"

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{{^usCountry}} Amitabh Bachchan worked with Sanjay in Kaante. The heist action thriller also featured Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Kumar Gaurav in lead roles. Sanjay Gupta dies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amitabh Bachchan worked with Sanjay in Kaante. The heist action thriller also featured Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Kumar Gaurav in lead roles. Sanjay Gupta dies {{/usCountry}}

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The filmmaker was found dead at his home in Versova on Saturday morning. According to the police, he appears to have fallen inside the house late on Friday night, sustaining a severe head injury. His wife and two children found him lying in a pool of blood when they woke up in the morning. They rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are investigating to establish the exact sequence of events. According to the police, CCTV footage from the house shows that at around 2 am, Gupta, who was sitting in the drawing room, went to the kitchen, where he reportedly lost his balance and fell against a wall.

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The filmmaker was cremated on Sunday, with many Bollywood personalities paying their final respects at the funeral. Several Bollywood actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan, also took to social media to pen emotional tributes to the filmmaker.