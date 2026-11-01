Sanjay Gupta death: Ajay Devgn says the director had so much more cinema left in him, Anil Kapoor admits he is ‘deeply saddened and heartbroken’

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has died at the age of 59. His sudden death on Saturday morning has sent a shock waves through the film industry. Following his death, several actors and friends visited his home in Mumbai to pay their last respects. Many others took to social media to remember him and pay their tribute. Anil Kapoor shared a picture with Sanjay Gupta. What Anil Kapoor wrote Anil Kapoor paid an emotional tribute on X. He worked with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta in two films: Musafir (2004) and Shootout at Wadala (2013). He wrote, "Deeply saddened and heartbroken by Sanjay's passing. We shared a special bond, both personally and through the films we worked on together. There was always an understanding between us that I truly cherished. Sanjay had his own unique voice and vision as a filmmaker, and the memories of working with him will always remain close to my heart. Going to miss you, Sanjay. Rest in peace, my friend."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Gone far too soon. Sanjay had so much more cinema left in him, so many more years and stories ahead. Truly heartbreaking….praying for strength and peace for his family."

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Vivek Oberoi also recalled memories of working with Sanjay and said, "I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the sudden and untimely demise of Sanjay Gupta. This loss is truly unimaginable and very difficult to process. Having worked together, this news feels deeply personal. It is never easy to accept the loss of someone you have shared a journey, conversations and memories with. Some news leaves you numb, and this is one of those moments. I will always cherish the time we spent working together. You will be missed, Sanjay. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss. Rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏"