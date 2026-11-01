Amitabh Bachchan waves to fans from protective shield outside Jalsa amid security concerns, son Abhishek stands guard

Veteran star Amitabh Bachchan has been interacting with fans outside his residence in Mumbai, Jalsa, every Sunday. This is a tradition he has been continuing for years. This Sunday too, Amitabh made it a point to briefly come out of his house and greet hundreds of fans. But this time, the actor was seen greeting them from inside a transparent protective bulletproof shell, reportedly added as an extra security measure. Amitabh Bachchan met fans outside Jalsa.

Amitabh waves at fans outside Jalsa The veteran actor stepped out of his Juhu bungalow to greet the large crowd gathered outside. However, unlike his usual Sunday appearances, Bachchan was seen standing inside a transparent protective enclosure. The actor waved at his fans and greeted them with his signature style.

The actor was also accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, during his weekly meeting with fans. While Amitabh greeted the crowd, Abhishek stood behind his father, keeping a watchful eye on the crowd.

The actor can be seen standing inside the enclosure with his hand raised as fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of him. Security personnel were also present at the spot.

The additional security arrangement comes after a bomb threat email allegedly targeting the actor’s bungalow was reported to Mumbai Police in October. The threatening email was reportedly received by a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, following which the police started an investigation.

About the added security A bomb threat email allegedly targeting veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Mumbai was reported to Mumbai Police on Friday, last week. The threatening email was received by a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan raised quite a few eyebrows on Wednesday as he shared a post on his blog about his health condition. He shared that he will take a break from his usual social media updates after being advised to rest and recover. On Friday, Amitabh shared another health update on his Tumblr account. He said, “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering ..the human body and its uniqueness.”