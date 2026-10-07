Amitabh Bachchan recalls being told ‘no heroine would work with you’ early in his career: ‘I am too tall and my face is too small'

Before Amitabh Bachchan became Bollywood’s iconic Angry Young Man, the actor struggled to find a foothold in the industry. His towering height and distinctive appearance, which later became part of his screen persona, were initially seen as drawbacks. Big B has now recalled how producers once told him that his physical appearance could make it difficult for him to find a leading lady willing to work opposite him.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls his early struggle days

Amitabh Bachchan recalls being told no heroine would work with him.

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In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, a contestant named Vinamra, whose grandfather was a film distributor, spoke about Amitabh Bachchan’s signature hairstyle and long sideburns, which became closely associated with his image during the 1970s. The actor then recalled his early days in the industry and revealed that there was a specific reason behind the hairstyle.

The host said, “Sir, kya hain ki shuruvat mein jab hum filmo mein aaye toh kaam milne keliye toh producer doh cheez pe humme bolte the ki humari height lambi hai toh koi heroine kaam nahi karegi aur dusra ki humara chehra bohut chota hain. Toh kya hain usko bharne keliye humne humare baal badaye aur baal ko kaanpati tak ughaya jisse humara chehra bhar bhara lage (Sir, when we first entered films, producers would tell us two things when we were looking for work: first, that we were too tall and no heroine would want to work with us; and second, that our face was too small. So, to make up for that, we grew our hair and let it grow down to our temples so that our face would look fuller).”

About Amitabh Bachchan’s career

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{{^usCountry}} Amitabh Bachchan began his association with cinema as a narrator in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome in 1969 before making his acting debut in Khwaja Ahmad Abbas’ Saat Hindustani. The film did not perform well commercially, and its recognition did little to immediately change Bachchan’s fortune. He continued to appear in supporting and smaller roles, including alongside Rajesh Khanna in Anand, as well as in films such as Sanjog and Bombay To Goa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amitabh Bachchan began his association with cinema as a narrator in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome in 1969 before making his acting debut in Khwaja Ahmad Abbas’ Saat Hindustani. The film did not perform well commercially, and its recognition did little to immediately change Bachchan’s fortune. He continued to appear in supporting and smaller roles, including alongside Rajesh Khanna in Anand, as well as in films such as Sanjog and Bombay To Goa. {{/usCountry}}

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During his early years, several of Big B’s films failed at the box office, and he struggled to establish himself as a leading actor. He was even described as a “failed newcomer” during this phase of his career.

The turning point came with Zanjeer in 1973. At a time when romantic heroes dominated Hindi cinema, Amitabh’s intense portrayal of Inspector Vijay offered audiences a different kind of protagonist. The success of the film established him as a major star and eventually earned him the iconic tag of Bollywood’s “Angry Young Man”.

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Zanjeer was followed by a remarkable run of films, including Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Don, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Kaala Patthar. These films cemented Bachchan’s position as one of the defining stars of Hindi cinema during the 1970s and early 1980s.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film

Amitabh Bachchan was widely praised for his performance as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, which released in 2024. The actor’s portrayal was particularly appreciated by both critics and audiences, with his action sequences and screen presence becoming one of the highlights of the film. Big B will reprise the role in the sequel, which is currently in production. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, will also feature Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in key roles.