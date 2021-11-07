Amitabh Bachchan reminds fans of India’s achievements ahead of New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the millions of fans keeping their fingers crossed for Sunday's New Zealand vs Afghanistan game, the result of which will impact India's chances of making it to the semi-final in the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Amitabh took to Twitter to remind fans of how India still has a lot to celebrate, even if the resuls are not in the team's favour. He wrote, “Irrespective of what the results of tomorrow's NZ v AFG game are in the T20 ICC World Cup ..remember this .. we have scored the highest total, till date, in the tournament; KL Rahul made the fastest 50; and we defeated the opposing team, in a record 6+ overs…”

India also needs to beat Namibia on Monday but the result of Sunday's New Zealand-Afghanistan match would play a major role in deciding India's chance of making to the semi-final.

Amitabh has been nursing an injured toe and drawing a lot of attention for pairing his suits with colourful shoes. The actor shared an update on his blog about how his toe has finally healed. He wrote late Saturday, "The oft repeated phrase by onlookers connected to the social or Tv communication mediums .. ‘making a statement’ .. a misplaced observation of my necessitated foot wear due to the toe fracture .. underwent a review and the ‘rays that epilogue the ‘X’ .. and it was concluded that the taping or the ‘buddy plaster wrap’ could be done away with .. soft toed shoes to be worn in continuity, statements not with standing, and general mobility to be encouraged .."

“If at all the pain and afflicted agony were to reappear, then on with the bandages again,” he added.

The 79-year old has been hosting his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, for the last few months. He was last seen in Chehre, which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty.