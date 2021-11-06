Amitabh Bachchan asks Rohit Shetty for work: ‘What are Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif doing that I am not?’

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his interest in working with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. When the filmmaker visited Amitabh’s game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, as a celebrity guest to promote Sooryavanshi, Amitabh opened up on his desire.

KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan told Rohit Shetty, “Rohit aap humesha blockbuster film banate hain aur jo bhi casting karte hain wo bhi blockbuster hoti hai. Kabhi aisa khayal aaya ho ki aap humare saath bhi kaam waam karein? Naukri mil jaaye humko kabhi (Rohit, you make blockbuster films with blockbuster cast. Have you ever thought of working with me? If I could get some job)?” Rohit folded his hands and said, “Arre sir! Aap embarrass kr rahe hain (Sir, you are embarrassing me).”

“Humne dekha hai sir. Kabhi aapko lage, matlab ek chota sa kuch role mil jaeye humko kabhi. Humne dekha hai bade naam hain unhi ke saath aap kaam karte hain.(I have seen you work with big stars. Would be great if you could give me a small role in your film),” the KBC 13 host said.

Amitabh added, “Jaise, Akshay Kumar aur Katrina Kaif hain aur peeche mai khada ho ke aise (waves his hands). Kya karna hoga humein, ya kya hum kya nahi kar rahe jo ye kar rahe hain. Kyunki Akshay aur Katrrina jarur kuch kar rahe hain jo hum nahi kar rahe hain. Tabhi aap inke saath kaam kar rahe hain. Humko bata dijiye taaki humko bhi… (Maybe something where Akshay and Katrina stand in the frame and I am just waving from the background? What do I need to do to get a role in your film? Rather, what am I not doing, that Akshay and Katrina are doing? Please tell me so I may get to work with you).”

Akshay intervened at this point and told Amitabh Bachchan, “Sir! Mera khud ka number 17 saal baad aaya hai (Even I got a chance after 17 years).”

Earlier in the episode, Amitabh asked if Sooryavanshi was indeed a part of Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’. “Rohit, I have heard you are experimenting, trying to create a cop universe. What is it, I would like to know.”

The filmmaker explained, “Every film has a new character. Like there was Singham, then Simmba, and now Sooryavanshi. Gradually, they become part of the same movie, despite being from different worlds. Like it happens in Avengers. But that was never done in India. We experimented that with Simmba and were successful. People liked it. It is the same with Sooryavanshi as well - everyone from previous films joins in the end. We are done with three, slowly, we will grow."

When Amitabh asked if Rohit would make six or seven more movies in the cop universe, Rohit answered in the affirmative. A delighted Amitabh then said, “Ye sun kar mujhe kitni khushi ho rahi hai. Humari baari aa jaati kisi ek baar (I'm so thrilled to hear this. I hope my turn comes).”