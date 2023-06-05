Amitabh Bachchan remembers 'gentle, generous, caring' on-screen mother Sulochana: ‘I had been monitoring her condition’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has grieved the loss of Sulochana Latkar, who played the role of his mother in many films. Taking to his blog on Monday, Amitabh said that he had been monitoring Sulochana's condition with her family. He also added that the news 'has taken away all the cheering and joy of the well-wishers at Jalsa'. (Also Read | Veteran actor Sulochana dies at 94) Late Sulochana Latkar worked with Amitabh Bachchan in many films.

What Amitabh wrote about Sulochana

Taking to his blog on Monday, Amitabh said, "We have lost another great of our Cinema World - Sulochana ji .. the gentle, generous, caring Mother that played in several films with me .. she had been ailing for some time .. and this afternoon she left for her heavenly abode .. I had been monitoring here condition with her family .. but finally the sad news! We can only pray in such unforgiving circumstances."

He also added, "There was work today as well and the timed schedule allowed me to be back for the GOJ .. happily .. but the news of Sulochana ji has taken away all the cheering and joy of the well-wishers at Jalsa .. I am hesitant to write anymore .. so do excuse ..More another DAY .."

The news of Sulochana ji has taken away all the cheering and joy of the well-wishers at Jalsa.

Amitabh and Sulochana's films

Sulochana had worked with Amitabh in films such as Reshma Aur Shera (1971), Yaarana (1981), Muqadddar Ka Sikander (1978), Majboor and Roti Kapada Aur Makan (1974) among others.

Sulochana's health

Sulochana, known for her innumerable mother roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, died on Sunday due to prolonged illness at a hospital, her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar confirmed. She was 94. The actor was admitted to Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar on May 8. "She passed away at around 6.30 pm at the hospital due to prolonged illness. She had a respiratory tract infection for which she was admitted on May 8," Parag told PTI.

Sulochana's career

Sulochana started her career in the 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films in a six-decade-long journey in the movies. Some of Sulochana's notable films are Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, and Dhakti Jau in Marathi and Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Gora Aur Kala, Devar, Talaash, and Azaad in Hindi.

The actor largely played on-screen mother in the Bollywood films of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, almost invariably dressed in a white saree. She worked with all the lead stars of the era, including Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, and Dilip Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON