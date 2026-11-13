Amrita Rao’s sister Preetika Rao ties the knot in Bengaluru, keeps husband’s face hidden as she calls wedding ‘too personal and sacred’

Television actor Preetika Rao, sister of Bollywood actor Amrita Rao, has tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Bengaluru. Preetika, who is best known for playing Aaliya in the television show Beintehaa, took to Instagram to share pictures from her wedding and announce the news. However, the actor chose to keep her husband's identity private by blurring his face in the photographs.

Amrita Rao's sister Preetika Rao gets married

Preetika Rao announced her marriage on Instagram.

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Preetika announced her marriage through an Instagram post, in which she shared pictures with her husband and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. She revealed that the wedding took place at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru in the presence of her family and close ones. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also attended the ceremony and blessed the couple.

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Sharing the pictures, Preetika wrote, "With the blessings of my Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar ji @gurudev, my beloved parents, sister Amrita, relatives and friends, I got married at the beautiful and serene Art Of Living venue in Bengaluru... Gurudev personally graced my wedding and showered his blessings, which was truly the highlight for me. I am now married into a traditional Tam-Brahm family where the culture is so similar to my Mangalorean roots in Karnataka - ancient and precious!"

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also explained why she had shared only a select few pictures from the wedding, making it clear that she wanted to keep the occasion private. She wrote, "Sharing pictures selectively, as I feel it's too personal and sacred a space to be shared with the world at large - in one go ! I began my Spiritual Podcasts with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji's interview 3 years ago...and recently The Ministry Of Culture honored me with a Letter Of Appreciation for Trending Vedic Astrology Podcasts on YouTube India for a global audience.... Two Milestones. Both in 2026. A big thank you to all my supporters, well wishers and those who genuinely share my happiness. Seeking your love and blessings always. Lots of love." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also explained why she had shared only a select few pictures from the wedding, making it clear that she wanted to keep the occasion private. She wrote, "Sharing pictures selectively, as I feel it's too personal and sacred a space to be shared with the world at large - in one go ! I began my Spiritual Podcasts with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji's interview 3 years ago...and recently The Ministry Of Culture honored me with a Letter Of Appreciation for Trending Vedic Astrology Podcasts on YouTube India for a global audience.... Two Milestones. Both in 2026. A big thank you to all my supporters, well wishers and those who genuinely share my happiness. Seeking your love and blessings always. Lots of love." {{/usCountry}}

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About Preetika Rao

Preetika Rao is an actor, model and television personality. She is best known for playing Aaliya in the popular television show Beintehaa, which also starred Harshad Arora. She has also appeared in the Kannada film Chikku Bukku and the Tamil film Chennaiyil Oru Naal. Apart from acting, Preetika also hosts a spiritual podcast on YouTube.