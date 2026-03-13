44-year-old Amrita Rao looks like a teen in traditional blue lehenga at Sooraj Barjatya's daughter’s wedding reception

While the event was a star-studded affair featuring the likes of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Boman Irani and Rekha, it was the Vivah actor who stole the spotlight, proving that for her, time has seemingly stood still.

It felt like a scene straight out of the 2000s as Amrita Rao made a grand appearance at the wedding reception of Eesha Barjatya, daughter of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya on March 12 in Mumbai. Also read | Rekha, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, others attend Sooraj Barjatya's daughter wedding reception

The outfit featured a plunging V-neck choli heavily adorned with intricate silver floral embroidery and sequin work. It was paired with a voluminous lehenga skirt crafted from rich blue silk brocade. The lehenga featured a traditional floral pattern and a broad, ornate silver border, adding a touch of heavy craftsmanship to the ethnic ensemble. The lehenga-choli came with a blue dupatta with a matching embroidered border, elegantly pinned to one side to allow the detailed lehenga to take centre stage.

For Eesha Barjatya's wedding reception, Amrita opted for a beautiful traditional ensemble that perfectly balanced regal elegance with modern chic. She wore a royal blue embroidered brocade lehenga from the label Lashkaraa, valued at ₹17,400 on the brand's website.

To complete the look, Amrita chose a heavy traditional necklace set in green with stone accents, matching oversized jhumkas, and stacked bangles. Her hair was kept sleek and straight, falling effortlessly over her shoulders, while her makeup remained fresh and dewy — a signature 'Poonam (the female lead in the 2006 film Vivah, portrayed by Amrita)' look that fans have loved for decades.

'Has she even aged?' As soon as videos and photos of Amrita's latest appearance hit social media, the internet was flooded with nostalgia. Fans were quick to point out that the 44-year-old actor looked almost identical to her character in the 2006 classic Vivah. The comments section of an Instagram post became a testament to Amrita's ageless beauty.

"She was beautiful before, and she is beautiful today," one fan remarked, echoing the sentiments of hundreds. Another Instagram user pointed out Amrita's glow, saying, "Natural beauty without surgeries. She’s exactly the same." One particularly relatable comment read, "And after 20 years, we look older than her. How is this possible?"

Amrita’s appearance wasn't just a fashion statement; it was a heartwarming reunion. Seeing her celebrate with the Barjatya family reminded fans of the simple, ethereal charm she brought to the silver screen years ago — a charm that, as per her fans, clearly hasn't faded a bit.