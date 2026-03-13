44-year-old Amrita Rao looks like a teen in traditional blue lehenga at Sooraj Barjatya's daughter’s wedding reception
Amrita Rao, 44, dazzled in a blue brocade lehenga at Sooraj Barjatya's daughter Eesha Barjatya's wedding reception, with fans gushing over her ‘natural beauty’.
It felt like a scene straight out of the 2000s as Amrita Rao made a grand appearance at the wedding reception of Eesha Barjatya, daughter of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya on March 12 in Mumbai. Also read | Rekha, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, others attend Sooraj Barjatya's daughter wedding reception
While the event was a star-studded affair featuring the likes of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Boman Irani and Rekha, it was the Vivah actor who stole the spotlight, proving that for her, time has seemingly stood still.
Amrita Rao was a vision in blue brocade lehenga
For Eesha Barjatya's wedding reception, Amrita opted for a beautiful traditional ensemble that perfectly balanced regal elegance with modern chic. She wore a royal blue embroidered brocade lehenga from the label Lashkaraa, valued at ₹17,400 on the brand's website.
The outfit featured a plunging V-neck choli heavily adorned with intricate silver floral embroidery and sequin work. It was paired with a voluminous lehenga skirt crafted from rich blue silk brocade. The lehenga featured a traditional floral pattern and a broad, ornate silver border, adding a touch of heavy craftsmanship to the ethnic ensemble. The lehenga-choli came with a blue dupatta with a matching embroidered border, elegantly pinned to one side to allow the detailed lehenga to take centre stage.
Amrita's natural glow shines through
To complete the look, Amrita chose a heavy traditional necklace set in green with stone accents, matching oversized jhumkas, and stacked bangles. Her hair was kept sleek and straight, falling effortlessly over her shoulders, while her makeup remained fresh and dewy — a signature 'Poonam (the female lead in the 2006 film Vivah, portrayed by Amrita)' look that fans have loved for decades.
'Has she even aged?'
As soon as videos and photos of Amrita's latest appearance hit social media, the internet was flooded with nostalgia. Fans were quick to point out that the 44-year-old actor looked almost identical to her character in the 2006 classic Vivah. The comments section of an Instagram post became a testament to Amrita's ageless beauty.
"She was beautiful before, and she is beautiful today," one fan remarked, echoing the sentiments of hundreds. Another Instagram user pointed out Amrita's glow, saying, "Natural beauty without surgeries. She’s exactly the same." One particularly relatable comment read, "And after 20 years, we look older than her. How is this possible?"
Amrita’s appearance wasn't just a fashion statement; it was a heartwarming reunion. Seeing her celebrate with the Barjatya family reminded fans of the simple, ethereal charm she brought to the silver screen years ago — a charm that, as per her fans, clearly hasn't faded a bit.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
