Rekha, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, others attend Sooraj Barjatya's daughter wedding reception

Aamir Khan was seen at the venue with his son Junaid Khan. The duo also smiled and posed for the camerapersons stationed at the venue. For the occasion, Aamir wore a blue shirt under a dark coloured suit and matching pants. Junaid opted for a dark blue kurta and white pyjamas.

In a video, Rekha was seen attending the event wearing a green, golden and beige saree. She smiled while posing for the paparazzi. Salman Kha n was seen arriving at the event with tight security. He was dressed in a royal blue shirt, a matching blazer and trousers. He also opted for a black tie and matching shoes. The actor smiled as he posed for the paparazzi.

Many celebrities on Thursday evening attended the wedding reception of Eesha Barjatya, the daughter of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, and Abhishek. Several photos of the guests arriving at the event venue in Mumbai emerged on social media platforms.

Actor Rani Mukerji was part of the festivities too. She wore a white and green embellished suit. Vicky Kaushal attended the event with his father, Sham Kaushal. Vicky was seen in a beige suit. Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor opted for ethnic outfits as they attended the event together.

Tabu, Rajkumar Hirani, Sonu Sood, Supriya Pathak, Imtiaz Ali, Udit Narayan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sonali Bendre, Sharvari, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Rakesh Roshan, Boman Irani, Sunny Deol, Shaan, Boney Kapoor, and Dilip Joshi, among many other celebrities, were also spotted attending the event.

In a few videos, Barjatya was seen with the newlyweds, Eesha and Abhishek, as they posed for the paparazzi. For the occasion, Eesha wore an embellished silver saree-gown. Abhishek opted for a blue suit.

About Barjatya's family, his career Barjatya married Vineeta Barjatya in 1986. The couple have three children--Eesha, Avnish and Devaansh. In 2019, Barjatya's son, Devaansh, tied the knot in Mumbai. Many celebrities, including Salman, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit, had attended the wedding reception then.

Barjatya made his directorial debut with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. His other films include Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Vivah (2006), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). He won the National Film Award for Best Direction for Uunchai (2022).