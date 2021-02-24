People are often surprised that I gave Bollywood a skip for television: Preetika Rao
Though she debuted in Southern cinema with a Tamil and later a Telugu film, for Preetika Rao, language was a creative barrier. “So I decided to quit South movies for good in 2012. But when my director friend Shreyas Sudhindra narrated his script and insisted he wants me as his heroine. I couldn’t refuse! Life has come a full circle as I shot for his Kannada film! My Konkani grandparents spoke fluent Kannada as our roots are from Karwar. I always feel at home in Bengaluru where I have many cousins,” she says.
After quit southern movies, Rao landed in Mumbai and chose to do TV shows rather than films. She explains, “People are often surprised that I gave Bollywood a skip for television! I had plum offers like Aashiqui 2, and like offers of films from director Pradeep Sarkar, and producers Vashu Bhagnani and Kumar Taurani etc, but turned them down. Due to my sister, Amrita Rao, I had first-hand insight into Bollywood. By 2008, donning a bikini and kissing were mandatory in most A-list projects and I chose not to compromise on my comfort and instead worked in TV shows. They are not only family-friendly but also have a wider reach in comparison to a week’s theatrical release. Fortunately my first show, Beintehaa was a huge hit and had international success in countries such as Turkey, Indonesia, Tanzania, Azerbaijan and the UAE in dubbed versions. Even today, it continues to get me the adulation that probably only Bollywood movies can get. So, no regrets!”
Though she works intermittently, she admits to being in a content space. “Today, I can afford to choose my work and also let go off work easily. I am not lured with fame or money. I wasn’t looking for it. I have stayed away from reality shows as their format ends up making your private life into a public spectacle and my privacy is sacred to me. Moreover, due to digitalisation, everything eventually lands up on the web- be it movies, television or web series, so it no longer matters which platform you choose to work on, as long as the content is interesting. I am looking forward to the release of my web series, Love Sorries, which was shot before the lockdown and my next single as a singer very soon,” shares Rao.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi shares photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring 'brother' Salman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan praises in-laws for support after her father gets hospitalised
- Gauahar Khan revealed her father has been admitted to a hospital. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of how her husband Zaid Darbar and in-laws are supporting her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People are often surprised that I gave Bollywood a skip for television: Preetika Rao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans call Arshi ‘life-size Ferrero Rocher’ for taking a leaf out of Gaga's book
- After Instagram account Diet Sabya pointed out the similarities between Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and Lady Gaga's look at the MTV VMAs 2020, fans responded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena rubbishes rumours of marrying this year: 'We may marry in 2022'
- Devoleena Bhattarcharjee, who did a brief stint on Bigg Boss 14 filling in for Eijaz Khan, has rubbished rumours that she was getting married in 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni drops first photo with Jasmin Bhasin
- Aly Goni shared a happy picture with Jasmin Bhasin, his first after Bigg Boss 14 ended. The two fell in love on the popular reality show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina on how Abhinav and she rebuilt relationship: 'No phones in Bigg Boss'
- Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of separation, but they rebuilt their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. Here's how.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi's first post after BB 14 is picture of mom in hospital, Kamya hails her
- Rakhi Sawant's first post after Bigg Boss 14 has left her friends and followers in awe of her resilience. Rakhi recently shared a picture of her mother in hospital, where she is undergoing cancer treatment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil's fans rally behind him after he snaps at paparazzi, others 'perturbed'
- A video of comedian Kapil Sharma lashing out at the paparazzi earlier this week has divided Twitter. While his fans wished him well, others were 'perturbed' by his behaviour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla takes a dip in the pool, fans go crazy
- Sidharth Shukla fans were in for a treat when he posted a short video of himself taking a dip in a swimming pool. Check out his post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I love television as a medium: Roopal Tyagi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz proudly shows off girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard
- Asim Riaz on Tuesday proudly posted a picture of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard. Here's how she reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya says proposal to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14 was not a PR strategy
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya said that his proposal to Disha Parmar on the show was not a publicity gimmick. He said that he could not fake 'special emotions' to garner votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan is spellbound by wife Shweta Agarwal's unseen bridal photo
- Aditya Narayan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal back in December. She took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant hints at a 'divorce', says marriage with Ritesh is 'illegal'
- Hinting at a divorce, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that her marriage to her mystery 'husband' Ritesh is illegal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox