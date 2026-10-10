Mumbai, Actor Aneet Padda has paid an homage to her "Shakti Shalini" co-star Nana Patekar, remembering him as an honest and unapologetic personality who lived life on his own terms.

Aneet Padda remembers ''Shakti Shalini'' co-star Nana Patekar: ''I''m grateful our paths crossed''

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"Shakti Shalini", the next instalment in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, will feature the "Saiyaar" star alongside Patekar. The film will be among the last screen appearances of the veteran actor, who died in Goa on Thursday following a heart attack. He was 75.

In a post on her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, Padda said the opportunity to work with him early in her career was an experience she would cherish for the rest of her life.

Deep Dive What did Aneet Padda say she learned from working with Nana Patekar in Shakti Shalini? Padda said that listening to Patekar, watching him work and being around him taught her lessons about acting. She described him as honest, unfiltered and committed to living on his own terms. When is Shakti Shalini expected to release? Shakti Shalini is expected to release in theatres in March 2027. The film features Aneet Padda and Nana Patekar. How will Shakti Shalini honour Nana Patekar? Director Aditya Sarpotdar said he intends for the film to serve as a tribute to Patekar. He remembered the actor’s enthusiasm for cinema and his efforts to contribute to every part of a film.

"The first time I met Nana Patekar sir, I barely spoke. I think I was just taking it all in. To sit across from someone so honest, so unfiltered, so unapologetically himself was an experience in itself.

"He was someone who lived life on his own terms, chose simplicity over the noise of fame, and reminded you what it truly meant to be an actor. Listening to him speak, watching him work, and simply being around him was a lesson I will always carry with me," she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor said watching Patekar work and listening to him speak had been a lesson she would always carry with her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor said watching Patekar work and listening to him speak had been a lesson she would always carry with her. {{/usCountry}}

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"Looking back, I realise how precious those moments were. That one of his last films was with me still leaves me without words. It feels surreal. I'm grateful our paths crossed, even if only for a short while, and I'll carry it for the rest of my life. Rest in peace, Sir," Padda said.

Known for his intense screen presence, distinctive voice and ability to portray complex characters, Patekar built a reputation as one of Hindi cinema's most versatile performers.

He earned critical acclaim for his roles in films such as "Parinda" , "Prahaar: The Final Attack" , "Krantiveer" , "Agni Sakshi" , "Khamoshi: The Musical" , "Yeshwant" , "Ab Tak Chhappan" , "Apaharan" , "Welcome" and "Raajneeti" .

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On Thursday, Aditya Sarpotdar, director of "Shakti Shalini", said he would ensure that the film serves as a fitting tribute to Patekar.

"I'm deeply saddened that this will be his last work... I'm unable to process what has actually happened. It is going to be a tribute to one of the best actors of our cinema," Sarpotdar told PTI.

"Shakti Shalini" is expected to be released in theatres in March 2027.

Patekar will also be seen posthumously in the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer "Eetha", slated for release in December 2026, and director Anant Mahadevan's "The Confession of Mary".

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