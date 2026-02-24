Anil Kapoor jokes about not being cast in Dhamaal 4: ‘Kya hua, Ajay Devgn ne mana kiya kya?’
While promoting his latest Subedar, Anil Kapoor humorously lamented his absence from the Dhamaal 4, which brings back Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi.
During the promotions of his upcoming film Subedaar, Anil Kapoor addressed his absence from Dhamaal 4, the fourth instalment of the popular comedy franchise. While talking about camaraderie with directors, Anil used the occasion to jokingly comment on not being part of the new film, which brings back the original star cast, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaafery.
Anil Kapoor talked about his camaraderie with Indra Kumar
At the event, Anil spoke about his long-standing relationships with filmmakers, highlighting that he has maintained friendships with all directors he has worked with over the years, including veterans like N. Chandra, Subhash Ghai, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Anil even demonstrated his signature banter with directors, showing how casual discussions about potential projects often play out.
Joking about his exclusion from Dhamaal 4, Anil mimicked his conversation with director Indra Kumar, “Aye Indu! Kya ho gaya hai? Teri Dhamaal 4. Liya nahi mujhe picture mein? Chalo theek hai koi baat nahi, Ajay ne mana kiya kya? (Hey Indu! What happened? In your film Dhamaal 4, you didn’t take me in the film? It’s okay, no problem. Did Ajay refuse?),” he said, eliciting laughter from the audience. He concluded with his trademark humour, “Toh apna ye chalta rehta hai. (This is how it goes with us).”
About Dhamaal 4
Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise’s core cast, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi, and introduces new faces, including Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. The film is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.
About Subedaar
Subedaar is an upcoming Hindi-language action drama starring Anil Kapoor, set to premiere globally on Prime Video on March 5, 2026. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film stars Anil as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier navigating life after service while confronting crime, corruption, and personal struggles in India’s heartland, alongside Radhika Madan as his daughter and an ensemble cast including Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.
