Anil Kapoor says son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor rejected his suggestions when they were shooting Thar: 'I was wrong'

Anil Kapoor will soon be seen alongside Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Netflix's film Thar. As the father-duo worked together on a film for the second time, Anil offered some advice to Harsh. However, Harsh rejected it and went ahead to do the scene his own way. Also Read| Thar trailer: Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor face off in desi western; fans 'can't wait to see them together'

Anil revealed the anecdote at the trailer launch for the film on Monday. He also confessed that he later realised Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took the right decision by rejecting his advice.

At the trailer launch, Anil said, "When we were shooting for Thar, I had one or two suggestions, but he rejected it. He did it in his own way, and he was right and I was wrong. I enjoyed working with him."

Anil also recalled working with Harsh on their first film, AK vs AK, in which the latter had a guest appearance. The Hindi-language black comedy thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which also starred Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor in a cameo, was released on Netflix in December 2020.

He said, "The tentativeness and anxiousness was there when we started AK vs AK. Harsh had a long monologue in the film and I had never done that in my career. But when Harsh finished the shot - Vikram (Motwane) and Anurag (Kashyap) have always been critical yet encouraging for him - Anurag clapped, and Vikram hugged him. So, there I saw what he is capable of. People have this wrong impression of him that he is introvert and serious. When I saw him do that scene which was so funny, I was happy that media, critics and everybody praised his work and loved what he did. So, I feel happy and proud."

Thar will release on Netflix on May 6. The desi western thriller set in the Thar desert of Rajasthan stars Anil as a cop and Harsh Varrdhan as a criminal. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON