Anil Sharma says Gadar 2 is not anti-Muslim: 'We are saying why can't one accept both Geeta and Quran'

Anil Sharma has denied allegations that his recent hit film, Gadar 2, is anti-Muslim. In his latest interview with ETimes, the filmmaker insisted that his film speaks the language of unity. Gadar 2 released in theatres last month and is now the second highest-grossing film of 2023, after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma play lead roles in Gadar 2. (Also read: Jr NTR can play Tara Singh, says Gadar director Anil Sharma) Gadar 2; Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh in the new film.

'Gadar 2 is not anti-Muslim or anti-Pakistan'

Anil told the daily, "Kahan hai (anti-Muslim)? I think these guys must have spoken without seeing the film. Please ask them to see it again, the film not anti-muslim or anti-Paksitan.”

He added, “It is a human film. In fact, we are saying why can't one accept both Geeta and Quran? We have spoken the language of unity. We have shown a good character like mausi. Even the actoress (Simrat Kaur)'s family is shown (to be) so good. We are not against any religion, Muslims are our biggest audience and they are very dear to us.” The filmmaker also said that they are not against anyone, adding that perhaps the reviewers had preconceived notions about the film.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Anil Sharma's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha first released in 2001, and became a box office sensation soon. Sunny Deol played an Indian man - Tara Singh - who crossed the Indo-Pak border for the sake of his Pakistani wife (Ameesha as Sakeena) and their son (Utkarsh as Jeete). The film was set against the backdrop of the partition between India and Pakistan.

Gadar 2

Sunny, Utkarsh and Ameesha reprise their roles in the new film. Gadar 2 is set amid the tension brewing between India and Pakistan as they headed towards the 1971 war. The film encashes heavily on the Indo-Pak rivalry. Manish Wadhwa plays the main antagonist in Gadar 2 while Gaurav Chopra plays the role of a senior Indian Army officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON