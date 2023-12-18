Animal official account trolls critic with film's box office figures; Twitter calls it 'manchild behaviour'

The official X account of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal isn’t holding back. The admin of the account has been quite vocal about how they feel about criticism that has been coming the film’s way. After trolling film critic Anupama Chopra and lyricist Swanand Kirkire, the latest to face the account’s wrath is film critic Sucharita Tyagi. However, the film reviewer had a befitting reply. (Also Read: Sunny Deol reviews Bobby Deol's Animal: ‘There are certain things that I did not like’) Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal(X)

Animal does well at the BO

In her review of the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri starrer, Sucharita called the film “desperately dull. Terrible.” After sharing the review, she even joked, “*mutes Twitter notifications for 5 years*” given that she was trolled for criticising Sandeep’s previous film Kabir Singh in the past.

The X account of Animal, replied back to Sucharita, “#Animal remains invictus at the Box Office,” claiming that the film made ₹817.36 Cr at the box office worldwide. Sucharita had an ace up her sleeve. She shared a screenshot of environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s legendary X post for Andrew Tate, which reads, “yes. Please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com.”

Many imagine Vanga himself is handing the Animal Twitter account. They even called out the ‘man child behaviour' on display.

‘Took criticism, giving it back’

What’s more, when a netizen asked the official account of Animal to “Take criticism man,” they replied, “Yes. Took and giving it back.” Earlier this month, the account was criticised for trolling Anupama and Swanand also. “Can I just say I miss Kabir. #Animal,” wrote Anupama to which they replied, “You can watch your favourite #KabirSingh again here…” Swanand had criticised the film’s depiction of ‘alpha male’ and the account replied, “Do not let your knees fall ahead of your toes or cave in towards each other. Keep feet shoulder-width apart to maintain a good base of support for balance. Land softly on the balls of the feet to help absorb the force of the landing. Yes.... now it landed perfectly @swanandkirkire.”

About Animal

Animal tells the story of a man who returns from the US post an assassination attempt on his emotionally distant father. In a bid to win his validation, the man goes on a rampage to take revenge on those who tried to kill his father. The film was criticised for glorifying toxic masculinity and violence. It has done good business at the box office.

