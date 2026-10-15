Anupam Kher backs right to dissent amid anti-CEC protests but slams insults against PM Modi: ‘Is it necessary to resort to abuse?'

Anupam Kher has defended the right to protest and question the government amid the ongoing demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, but said dissent should not be an excuse for abusive language or violence. Currently touring the US and Canada with his play Jaane Pehchane Anjaane, the actor shared a video addressing the protests, explaining why he felt compelled to speak up despite expecting criticism.

Anupam Kher questions abusive remarks against PM Modi. (PTI)

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The demonstrations have been fuelled by allegations of voter-list irregularities and vote theft, with protesters demanding Gyanesh's resignation. While he said criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and challenging government decisions were essential democratic rights, he also stressed that those supporting the government deserved the freedom to express their views.

Anupam Kher says supporters of the government have a voice too

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In his Instagram caption, Kher said he did not want to remain silent simply to avoid criticism. He argued that people supporting the protests should be heard, but so should those who disagree with them.

“Sometimes, speaking up is essential, even if some people might not like what you say. Staying true in your own eyes is far more important than being popular with others. When your conscience tells you to speak out, staying silent becomes difficult—and that is exactly what I am doing,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining why he was speaking out in support of Modi, Kher added, “I am also among those who are hurt by the abusive language used against the Prime Minister. He is the Prime Minister of our country, older in age, and in my view, leading the country well. Disagreement and criticism have their place, but why should there be a need for abusive language to express one's point?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining why he was speaking out in support of Modi, Kher added, “I am also among those who are hurt by the abusive language used against the Prime Minister. He is the Prime Minister of our country, older in age, and in my view, leading the country well. Disagreement and criticism have their place, but why should there be a need for abusive language to express one's point?” {{/usCountry}}

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Anupam Kher questions abusive remarks against PM Modi

Calling himself an unofficial cultural ambassador of India, Anupam said the videos emerging from the protests had left him upset. He particularly objected to alleged abuses directed at Modi and his mother, along with the reported mistreatment of police personnel, including women officers.

Making it clear that he was not questioning the right to protest, the actor said, “I want to clarify at the outset that we all have the right to protest. Questions should be asked of the government, criticize the Prime Minister, and disagree with his decisions—all of this should happen in a democracy. But is it right to abuse the Prime Minister, direct foul language at his mother, behave rudely with police personnel, insult female police officers, and provoke them? No matter how fierce your opposition is, is it necessary to resort to abuse to make your point?”

Kher asks protesters to provide evidence of vote theft

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He then also reiterated his faith in PM Modi's leadership, saying his opinion was based on the Prime Minister's work over the past 12 years. Addressing allegations against Kumar and the Election Commission, he urged protesters to present evidence and seek answers through legal and constitutional channels.

“I voted with faith in the leadership of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and seeing everything he has done for the country over the last 12 years, that faith remains firm today. Therefore, respect for the faith of millions of citizens like me should also be mandatory,” he said.

He added that peaceful protests were a democratic right, but allegations of electoral wrongdoing needed to be backed by evidence. Kher also said those seeking to replace the government should try to win public support through elections. “If you claim there was wrongdoing in the election or have allegations against Gyanesh Kumar or the Election Commission, put forth the evidence and demand answers. Follow available legal and constitutional avenues and demand a fair investigation. Questions must be answered, but proof is required to prove an allegation true,” he added.

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The actor also objected to using the word 'chaiwala' to demean PM Modi, arguing that coming from a humble background should never be treated as an insult. Sharing an example from his own life, he said he was proud to be the son of a Forest Department clerk and credited his father's blessings for his success.

‘A soaked man does not fear the rain’

Anupam acknowledged that his comments could invite online abuse, including being labelled an 'andhbhakt' or a 'dalal'. However, he said he would not conceal his views to please others, adding that professional colleagues did not have to share the same political beliefs.

“If some of my fellow artists, colleagues in my profession, and influencers can stand publicly in support of a protest and say 'we are with them', then why can't people with a different opinion speak up? We certainly can, and we should,” he said.

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Recalling his early struggles in the Hindi film industry, when he sometimes slept on railway platforms while looking for work, the actor shared the advice his grandfather had given him. “When I was looking for work in the Hindi film industry, struggling, and sleeping on railway platforms for a few days, he told me: 'Son, remember, a soaked man does not fear the rain',” he said, adding that he would continue to speak his mind without responding to abuse with abuse.

Anupam Kher appeals for peace and unity

Anupam Kher concluded by urging people to express their political views confidently but peacefully. He said differences in ideology should not prevent people from treating one another with respect. “To those who feel like I do—whether students, business owners, artists, musicians, employees, or those living abroad—my appeal to you is to speak up, speak peacefully, and speak with full confidence. Being polite does not mean staying silent,” he said.

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He added that India's unity and integrity mattered regardless of political preferences, signing off with, “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great and will be starring in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, set for 2027 release.