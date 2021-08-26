Anupam Kher celebrates 36th anniversary with wife Kirron Kher, shares wedding pic

Actor Anupam Kher on Thursday wished his wife, actor and politician Kirron Kher, as the couple rang in their 36th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared several monochrome throwback pictures, including some from their wedding ceremony.

Anupam Kher captioned the post, "Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always! @kirronkhermp #Anniversary #Life #Love

Reacting to the post, actor Kangana Ranaut commented, "Happy Anniversary to you both," and Anupam responded, "@kanganaranaut Thank you ji!!" Jugal Hansraj wrote, "Happy Wedding Anniversary to both of you."

Soni Razdan said, "Happy Anniversary dear @kirronkhermp and @anupampkher Here's wishing you many such more. Love to both of you. Still remember when you both came over all those years ago when we had just gotten married and we finished 2 bottles of champagne ... so many happy memories ! love always."

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in 1985. Kirron was previously married to Gautam Berry and had son Sikandar Kher in 1981.

Sikandar also wished his parents on Instagram with a new picture. He captioned the post, "Happy anniversary to these two people .. I think I’ve seen them somewhere.. to many more #Anniversary #Strangers #Family #Love."

Commenting on the post, Anupam wrote, "Obviously !! The amount of time you spend with us I don’t blame your fading memory." Sikandar replied, "@anupampkher happy anniversary dad … love you .. (take it easy you don’t wanna mess with me) hugs and kisses."

Reacting to the post, Sikandar's friend, actor Abhishek Bachchan said, "Favs." Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy anniversary."

Earlier this year, Anupam had confirmed that Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He had also said that she is on the path to recovery. Kirron has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Also Read | Anupam Kher poses with 'Godfather of acting' Robert De Niro: 'Thank you for most delicious dinner, amazing evening'

Anupam is currently in the US shooting for his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film will also feature actor Neena Gupta in the lead role. Anupam also has The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files in the pipeline.