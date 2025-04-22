Anurag Kashyap Phule row explained: From his remarks against Brahmins to apology, all you need to know

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently made remarks against Brahmins over the censorship of his upcoming film Phule, a biopic of social reformer Jyotirao Phule, who fought against caste discrimination. Anurag faced criticism from his colleagues in the film industry, including lyricist Manoj Muntashir. After facing backlash and threats, Anurag issued an apology on Tuesday for his comments, saying that he "forgot his limits" while replying to someone in anger. (Also Read | 'Main apni maryada bhool gaya tha': Anurag Kashyap pens long apology to Brahmins after Phule comment controversy) Anurag Kashyap's post led to police complaints.(AFP)

What was the controversy about Anurag Kashyap?

The controversy started after Anurag shared a bunch of critical posts on social media over Phule's censorship. He was critical of the CBFC and the Brahmins on the reported censorship of the film. A person had commented saying that "Brahmins are your father". Replying to it, Anurag had written, "Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I'll pee on the Brahmins...any problem)?"

In a post he had written, "Bhai agar casteism nahin hota is desh mein toh unko kya zaroorat thi ladne ki. Ab ye Brahmin log ko sharam aa rahi hai ya wo sharam mein mare ja rahe hain ya phir ek alag Brahmin Bharat mein jee rahe hain jo hum dekh nahin paa rahe hain, ch****a kaun hai koi to samjhave (If casteism didn’t exist in this country, why would they have needed to fight against it? Now these Brahmin groups either feel ashamed, are dying of shame, or perhaps they’re living in some alternate Brahmin-only India that we’re unable to see. Someone please explain—who’s the real fool here?)”

Police complaints against Anurag

The filmmaker's post led to police complaints allegedly accusing him of hurting the social and religious sentiments of the Brahmins and making objectionable comments against the community.

An FIR was registered against Anurag Kashyap at Bajaj Nagar police station in Jaipur. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Anil Chaturvedi, a Barkat Nagar resident. A complaint was filed in Indore against Anurag over his remark.

MG Road PS In charge Vijay Singh Sisodia told ANI, "A complaint has been filed by Anoop Shukla against film director Anurag Kashyap as he has hurt the social and religious sentiments of the Brahmin community and made objectionable comments. The investigation is underway." Advocate Ashish Rai lawyer has also demanded action from the Mumbai Police Commissioner against Anurag.

Manoj Muntashir slams Anurag, filmmaker faces backlash

Taking to his official X account, Manoj Muntashir told Anurag in a video, "If you have less income, then you have to control your expenses, and if you have less knowledge, then you have to control your words. Anurag Kashyap, you have less income and less knowledge, so control both."

He further admonished Anurag for his alleged remarks, adding, "You don't have enough water in your body to pollute the entire legacy of Brahmins."

A section of the people criticised Anurag over his comments. A person said, “You shouldn't be using such words. Focus on film-making, please.” A tweet read, “Criticise but don't lower your standards.” “You went personal soon. Support the film, the subject, don't get personal.” “Why say something like this? This was very cras, even for you!!”

Anurag's pens apology notes

Last week, Anurag shared an apology note clarifying that it wasn't for his post but for a comment 'taken out of context' and 'the brewing hatred'. "No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar (cultural values)," he had written.

On Tuesday, he shared a long note on Instagram and apologised for speaking badly about the Brahmin community while replying to "someone's cheap comment" in anger. The filmmaker also admitted that his comments against the Brahmin community disappointed his peers and family.

A part of his post read, "In anger, while replying to someone, I forgot my limits. And I spoke badly about the entire Brahmin community. That community whose many people have been in my life, are still there and contribute a lot. Today, all of them are hurt by me. My family is hurt by me. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and my way of speaking." The director further said that he will not let this happen again and will work on his anger.

About Phule, row around it

The makers of Phule on April 7 received a ‘U’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had asked them to make changes like removing terms such as ‘Mang’, ‘Mahar’ and ‘Peshwai’. The modifications also included the visual of ‘man carrying a broom’, which has been replaced with ‘boys throwing cow dung balls at Savitribai’, and the line ‘3000 saal purani gulami’ being changed to ‘Kai saal purani’.

After the trailer of Phule was shared online on April 10, a section of the Brahmin community raised objections over the portrayal of its members in the film. It was scheduled to release on April 11, but will now hit the cinemas on April 25. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi (Jyotirao Govindrao Phule) and Patralekhaa (Savitribai Phule).