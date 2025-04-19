Anurag Kashyap apologises after complaint over his Brahmin remark in Phule row; asks trolls to spare women in his family

After criticising the CBFC and Brahmins over the censorship issues and row faced by Phule, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared an apology note. Taking to Instagram, Anurag shared that his "daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats". (Also Read | Anurag Kashyap slams censor board over Phule controversy: 'Milke decide karlo caste system hai ya nahi’) Anurag Kashyap shared notes after his comment sparked a row.

Anurag shares an ‘apology’ note

In his note, Anurag said he can't take back what he said and doesn't even want to. He said his apology wasn't for his post but for a comment 'taken out of context'. "This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar (cultural values)," he wrote.

Anurag says he will not take back what he said

Anurag said that if anyone wants to abuse him, they can, but his family shouldn't be made a part of it. "So kahi hui baat wapis nahin li ja sakti our na loonga lekin mujhe jo gaali dena hai do. Mere parivaar ne na kuchh kaha hai na kahta hai. Isliye agar mujhse maafi hi chaahlye to ye meri apology hai. Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar to shastron mein bhi hai, sirf manuwaad mein nahin hai. Aap kaun se Brahmin ho tay kar lo. Baaki meri taraf se maafi (What is said can't be taken back, and I won't take it back either, but you can abuse me. My family hasn't said anything. If you want apology from me, this is it. Brahmins spare the women, such values are there in scriptures too, not only in manuwaad. Decide which Brahmin you are. Rest an apology from my side)," concluded his note. He captioned the post, "Manuwaadiyon aur gair sanskaari brahmino ke liye. Maafi (Apology for the Manuwaadiyon and Brahmins without values)."

Anurag opens up about his m*******a comment

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Anurag shared his comment which drew criticism. Replying to a comment saying that "Brahmins are your father", Anurag had written, "Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I'll pee on the Brahmins...any problem)?" He wrote along with it, "Jawab toh sab ne padh liya.. outrage bhi kar hi rahe haain ..aag laga rakhi hai .. Context bhi dekh likh to darpokon .. saari zindagi shastron ke peeche chhupe rehne waali sabse aalsi log jo kuchh pate ka kaam nahin karte sirf doosron ko neecha dikha ke, khud ko bada bolte hain. Mere liye to bhai tum log c****** hi rahoge (Everyone has read the answer..there is outrage too. See the context, too, cowards. Hiding behind scriptures for life, laziest people who don't do anything significant, humiliate others, and speak highly about themselves. You will be fools for me)."

Anurag shared his comment which drew criticism.

Complaint filed against Anurag Kashyap

On Friday, an advocate filed a formal complaint against Anurag in Mumbai. The tweet read, "I respectfully request @MumbaiPolice to take appropriate legal action and register an FIR against Mr. @anuragkashyap72 for his concerning behaviour. If any action or statement by an individual poses a potential threat to public order, it must be addressed as per the due process of law to ensure the safety and well-being of society. CC: Hon’ble Sh @Dev_Fadnavis Ji." There has been no update if Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Kashyap in the matter.

About Phule controversy?

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a 'U' certificate to Phule on April 7 and had asked them to make a series of amendments, including removing terms such as 'Mang', 'Mahar' and 'Peshwai', as well as the line '3,000 saal purani ghulami' to be modified as 'kai saal purani ghulami', which director Ananth Mahadevan said they complied with.

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha's Phule was supposed to be released on April 11. However, a section of the Brahmin community raised objections over the portrayal of its members in the film. It will now be released on April 25. Phule is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule (played by Pratik Gandhi) and his wife Savitribai Phule (essayed by Patralekhaa). Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film highlights their fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality.