Anurag Kashyap slams censor board over Phule controversy: 'Milke decide karlo caste system hai ya nahi’

Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap has expressed concern over the censorship issues faced by Ananth Mahadevan's biographical drama, Phule. The film's release was reportedly postponed after a section of the Brahmin community in Maharashtra raised objections about their representation in the film. Also read: Anubhav Sinha reacts to Phule controversy on Ambedkar Jayanti: 'Has there never been casteism in India?' Anurag finds it surprising that the community seemingly had access to the film before its official release, questioning the circumstances surrounding the preview.

Anurag Kashyap reacts

Anurag took to his Instagram Stories to share his frustration about the whole issue. Revisiting his personal connection with the story, Anurag wrote, “Meri zindagi ka pehla natak Jyotiba aur Savitribai Phule pe tha. Bhai agar casteism nahin hota is desh mein toh unko kya zaroorat thi ladne ki. Ab ye Brahmin log ko sharam aa rahi hai ya wo sharam mein mare ja rahe hain ya phir ek alag Brahmin Bharat mein jee rahe hain jo hum dekh nahin paa rahe hain, ch****a kaun hai koi to samjhave. (The first play I ever did in my life was on Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. If casteism didn’t exist in this country, why would they have needed to fight against it? Now these Brahmin groups either feel ashamed, are dying of shame, or perhaps they’re living in some alternate Brahmin-only India that we’re unable to see. Someone please explain—who’s the real fool here?)”

Anurag posted a series on Instagram Stories on the stir.

In another post, the filmmaker called out the censorship process, writing, “My question is, when the film goes for censoring, there are four members in the board. How the f*** the groups and the wings get access to films until and unless they are given access to it? The whole f******g system is rigged".

His Insta story.

Anurag believes that Phule is among several films facing suppression due to its bold and unapologetic themes. He cites other examples, including Punjab 95, Tees, Dhadak 2, suggesting that these films are being targeted for reflecting uncomfortable truths. Writing the names of the films, the Black Friday maker shared, “I don't know how many other films are blocked that exposes the agenda of this casteist, regionalist, racist government… so ashamed to see their own face in the mirror. So ashamed that they can't even openly talk about what it is about the film that bothers them. F*****g cowards.”

His Insta Story.

The filmmaker also shared an Instagram post to express his dismay. He wrote, “Bhai mil ke decide kar lo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi... (Please meet and decide if casteism exist in India or not)”.

Anurag wrote, “Dhadak 2 ki screening mein censor board ne bola, Modi ji ne india mein caste system khatam kar diya hai . Usi aadhar pe Santosh bhi india mein release nahin hui . Ab Brahmin ko problem hai Phule se . Bhaiya, jab caste system hi nahin hai to kahe ka Brahmin . Kaun ho aap. Aap ki kyon sulag rahi hai . Jab caste system tha nahin toh jyotiba phule aur Savitri bai kyon the . Ya toh aap ka bahmnism exist hi nahin karta kyon ki Modi jinke hisaab se india mein caste system nahin hai? Ya sab log milke sab ko c*****a bana rahe ho. Bhai mil ke decide kar lo . India mein casteism hai ya nahi. Log chutiya nahin hain. . Aap Brahmin log ho ya phir aap ke baap hain jo upar baithe hain . Decide kar lo (During the screening of Dhadak 2, censor board told us that Modiji has eradicated the caste system in India. On the same grounds, Santosh couldn't be released in India either. Now, Brahmins are objecting to Phule. Brother, if there's no caste system, how can you be a Brahmin? Who are you? Why are you getting worked up? If there's no caste system, why did Jyotiba Phule and Savitri Bai exist? Either your Brahminism doesn't exist according to Modiji's claim that there's no caste system in India, or everyone is being fooled. Decide once and for all, does casteism exist in India or not? People aren't fools. Are you Brahmins or the ones calling the shots are one? Decide now)”.

What do we know about the Phule controversy?

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a 'U' certificate to the makers on April 7 and had asked them to make a series of amendments, including removing terms such as 'Mang', 'Mahar' and 'Peshwai', as well as the line '3,000 saal purani ghulami' to be modified as 'kai saal purani ghulami', which director Ananth Mahadevan said they complied with.

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha-starrer Phule was supposed to release on April 11, however, a section of the Brahmin community raised objection over the portrayal of its members in the film. It will now be released on April 25. Phule is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule (played by Pratik Gandhi) and his wife Savitribai Phule (essayed by Patralekhaa). Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film highlights their fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality.