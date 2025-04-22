Menu Explore
'Main apni maryada bhool gaya tha': Anurag Kashyap pens long apology to Brahmins after Phule comment controversy

BySoumya Srivastava
Apr 22, 2025 12:23 PM IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap apologized for insulting the Brahmin community during a social media exchange.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has apologised to the Brahmin community after his comment on the Phule row sparked massive backlash and threats to his daughter. He took to Twitter to share a long note, accepting he was in the wrong.

Following backlash and an FIR, Anurag Kashyap expressed regret for his inappropriate comments and vowed to manage his anger and communicate respectfully in the future.
Following backlash and an FIR, Anurag Kashyap expressed regret for his inappropriate comments and vowed to manage his anger and communicate respectfully in the future.

Anurag Kashyap's apology

He wrote in Hindi, "मैं गुस्से में किसी को एक जवाब देने में अपनी मर्यादा भूल गया। और पूरे ब्राह्मण समाज को बुरा बोल डाला। वो समाज जिसके तमाम लोग मेरी जिंदगी में रहे हैं, आज भी हैं और बहुत कॉन्ट्रीब्यूट करते हैं। आज वो सब मुझसे आहत हैं। मेरा परिवार मुझसे आहत है। बहुत सारे बुद्धिजीवी, जिनकी मैं इज्जत करता हूं मेरे उस गुस्से में, मेरे बोलने के तरीके से आहत हैं।

मैंने खुद ही ऐसी बात करके, अपनी ही बात को मुद्दे से भटका दिया। मैं तहे दिल से माफी मांगता हूं, इस समाज से जिनको मैं ये नहीं कहना चाह रहा था, लेकिन आवेश में किसी की घटिया टिप्पणी का जवाब देते हुए लिख दिया।

मैं माफी मांगता हूं अपने उन तमाम सहयोगी दोस्तों से, अपने परिवार से और उस समाज से, अपने बोलने के तरीके के लिए, अभद्र भाषा के लिए।

अब आगे से ऐसा न हो, मैं उस पर काम करूंगा। अपने गुस्से पर काम करूंगा। और मुद्दे की बात अगर करनी हो तो सही शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करूंगा।

आशा है आप मुझे माफ कर देंगे।"

It translates to, "I lost my composure while responding to someone in anger, and in doing so, I crossed a line. I ended up insulting the entire Brahmin community — a community that has had many individuals who have been a part of my life, who are still a part of it, and who continue to contribute meaningfully to it. Today, all of them are hurt by my words. My family is hurt. Many intellectuals whom I deeply respect have been hurt by the way I spoke in that moment of anger.

By saying something so inappropriate, I ended up distracting from the real issue. I sincerely apologize to the community — I never intended to speak against them, but in a moment of rage while reacting to a disgusting comment, I wrote something I shouldn’t have.

I apologize to all my colleagues, friends, my family, and that community — for the language I used, for the way I expressed myself.

Going forward, I will work on myself to ensure this doesn’t happen again. I will work on managing my anger. And if I need to raise an issue, I will do so with the right words and with dignity.

I hope you can forgive me."

What was the controversy?

An FIR was registered against film director Anurag Kashyap at Bajaj Nagar police station here for his remarks on Brahmins on a social media platform, an officer said on Sunday.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Anil Chaturvedi, a Barkat Nagar resident, on Saturday night.

According to Bajaj Nagar Sub-Inspector Ram Kripal, the complainant alleged that the director posted abusive words about Brahmins while replying to a social media user.

Kashyap's film 'Phule', based on the life of social reformer couple Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule and was set to be released this month, had courted controversy over its portrayal of caste.

Kashyap had questioned the row surrounding the film and while replying to a social media user, the director made the contentious remark against the Brahmin community.

After being widely trolled for the comment, Kashyap apologised on Saturday as well.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
