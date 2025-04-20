Manoj Muntashir slams Anurag Kashyap for his Brahmin remark, cautions him: 'Haters like you will end before...'

Manoj Muntashir cautions Anurag Kashyap

In the video, Manoj shared a few of the snippets of what Anurag had said while attacking the Brahmin community for their objections to the film, Phule. Speaking in Hindi, Manoj responded, "If your income is less, restrain your expenses, and if your information is less, restrain your words - Anurag Kashyap, both your income and information are limited. You do not have it in you to pollute even an inch of the Brahmin legacy- however, as you have expressed your desire, I would like to send some photographs to your house- then you decide on whom you want to spill your dirty water on (urinate on)".

Manoj then went on to list the names of 21 illustrious members of the Brahmin community, ranging from thinkers and writers to gallantry award winners and Prime Ministers. "Countless haters like you will end before the glorious legacy of the Brahmins," Manoj added, before saying, "I, a Brahmin give you an open challenge- pick one name from the 21 names given by me, and I will be sure to send you the photograph, and if you do not have it in you to act on your words, better learn to stay in your limits."

What Anurag Kashyap had said

After the CBFC had asked the makers of the film Phule to remove a few scenes and dialogue, Anurag took offence to it, saying the film was about social reformers and needed to be told. The Brahmin community had raised objections to the film, claiming it depicted them in a negative light. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Anurag shared his comment which drew criticism. Replying to a comment saying that "Brahmins are your father", Anurag had written, "Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I'll pee on the Brahmins...any problem)?"

The filmmaker later apologised for that comment, saying he would not take back anything he said but wanted to apologise for the one comment taken out of context. He also said that the women in his family were getting rape and death threats due to this and asked the trolls to leave them alone.

About Phule

Phule is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule (played by Pratik Gandhi) and his wife Savitribai Phule (essayed by Patralekhaa). Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film highlights their fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality. The film was supposed to be released on April 11, but is now delayed.