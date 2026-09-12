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Anurag Kashyap returns to children's cinema with Little Thomas; Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah-starrer gets release date

Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal star in Little Thomas, a new heartwarming film backed by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Kaushal Oza.

Updated on: Sep 12, 2026, 10:43:56 IST
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Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal-starrer Little Thomas is all set to be released on October 23. Directed by Kaushal Oza and produced by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films, Ranjan Singh's Flip Films and Anurag Kashyap, the feature stars child artiste Hridansh Parekh as Little Thomas. The film marks Kashyap’s first foray into children’s cinema since his 2007 animated directorial venture Return of Hanuman.

All about Little Thomas

Hridansh Parekh on the poster of Little Thomas.
Hridansh Parekh on the poster of Little Thomas.

Set in Goa in the 90s, the film follows Thomas, the only child, who desperately wants a little brother. "One day, he is told that to get a baby brother, his parents will have to kiss. Since his quarrelling parents won't kiss any longer, little Thomas takes it upon himself to make them do the yucky act!" the film's synopsis reads.

The release poster of the film.

The team talks about the film

Calling Little Thomas a film inspired from his childhood, director Kaushal Oza, said, “My team and I had a ball shooting it thanks to the infectious enthusiasm the kids brought on the set. And their chemistry shows on the screen. Thomas will make you smile, make you laugh, and even shed a tear or two.”

Producer Ranjan Singh said Little Thomas is a film the team made to "remind us why we make films."

"It’s such an innocent and fun story of a boy and his adventures to find the answer for his one question. In an age of fast cuts, and high on adrenaline films, this is a simple, sweet film which every family member can watch and should watch it together," Singh said.

 
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