Anurag Kashyap says he's shocked that an actor's chef charges 2 lakh per day

What Anurag said

“The most ridiculous demand is that there's some chef who charges ₹2 lakh per day to make food that looks like… ye khana hai ya birdfeed. Itna chhota sa aata tha. Health ka tha thoda problem. Main sirf yehi khata hu (is this food or birdfeed? It used to be so small. The actor had some health issue. They claimed it's the only thing they eat),” Anurag said.

Anurag narrated another incident when an actor demanded that his driver be sent to a five-star hotel to get him a burger of a specific bread and vegan-free ingredients. The driver had to go three hours back and forth each from the remote location. Anurag joked that the burger would have gone cold by the time it'd have reached the actor.

“It's the fault of the producers and their agents. I don't know why the producers allow it on their sets. It doesn't happen on my sets,” he added. Anurag said that even the hair and makeup artist charges ₹75,000 per day, much more than the technicians. He said that if he'd have been a hair and makeup artist, he'd be far richer.

What his colleague says

Anurag's longtime collaborator Nawazuddin Siddiqui also echeod his sentiment. ““There are many unnecessary demands that actors have, they want everything lavish. I have even heard that some actors have five vanity vans — one for gymming, one for cooking, one for eating, bathing, practising lines, and what not. Yeh paagalpan hai. koi paagal hi hoga jo paanch vanity van leke chalta hai (This is madness. Only someone mad can go around with 5 vanity vans),” Nawazuddin said.

Anurag will be next seen as a villain in Disney+ Hotstar series Bad Cop. He's also gearing up for the release of his long-pending film, Kennedy.