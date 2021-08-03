Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pose with Sunil Chhetri and his wife in unseen pic, actor wishes football star on birthday

Actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday wished Indian football (men’s) team captain Sunil Chhetri on his birthday with a throwback picture. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared the photo featuring Sunil with his wife Sonam Bhattacharya as well as Anushka's husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

In the photo, the couples are sitting next to each other as they pose for the camera. Anushka captioned it, "Happy Birthday Sunil! May you continue to be the inspiration that you are." She also added purple heart and star emojis.

The couples are sitting next to each other as they pose for the camera.

Earlier, Virat, too, wished Sunil. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday skip. I hope you have a blessed day like every other day in your life & I always wish you the best. I'm grateful for our friendship that's been formed very organically and contrary to belief, we've majorly connected on Delhi street food memories. Face with tears of joy @chetrisunil11."

Happy Birthday skip. I hope you have a blessed day like every other day in your life & I always wish you the best. I'm grateful for our friendship that's been formed very organically and contrary to belief, we've majorly connected on Delhi street food memories. 😂 @chetrisunil11 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 2, 2021

Virat, who is currently in the UK, has been accompanied by Anushka and their 6-month-old daughter Vamika as India tours England for a cricket series. Anushka has been sharing pictures from the UK, giving fans a glimpse of her life there. She has been mostly seen outdoors in her pictures.

Last week, Anushka had shared a group photo featuring Virat and Vamika, from England's Durham. It also included actor Athiya Shetty with her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, along with cricketers, Umesh Yaadav and Ishant Sharma and their wives, Tanya Wadhwa and Pratima Singh, respectively. She had captioned it, "Dur'hum' Saath Saath hai".

Also Read | Neha Dhupia introduces daughter Mehr as her 'most favourite person' as she does mom's makeup. Watch

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, she has produced two projects--web series Pataal Lok on Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul, a film on Netflix. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.