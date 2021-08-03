Neha Dhupia introduces daughter Mehr as her 'most favourite person' as she does mom's makeup. Watch

Actor Neha Dhupia on Tuesday called her daughter Mehr as her 'most favourite person in the whole wide world'. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared several pictures and a video clip where Mehr channelizes her inner makeup artist for Neha.

In the clip, Mehr takes up the makeup brush and helps Neha Dhupia with her eye makeup, as the actor gets ready for a shoot. In the pictures, Mehr stands next to Neha as she sits in front of the mirror. While Neha opted for a beige dress with her hair in a tight bun, Mehr wore a blue and black dress with her hair flowing down her shoulder. However, Mehr's face was not seen in the posts.

Neha captioned the post, "My most favourite person in the whole wide world visited our set and was pro at it all from make up to posing to adding to the madness ! I love you my baby girl always by my side ( @florianhurel you are in trouble )."

Musician Vishal Dadlani reacted, "What on earth, @nehadhupia? How and when did she get so big!" Fans also showered love on them with 'adorable', 'loving the vibe', and 'God bless' comments.

Recently, actor Angad Bedi, Neha's husband, had revealed why the couple doesn't show the face of Mehr on social media platforms. Angad had said, “There’s a reason for that. It's because she is too young. When she grows up, she can make that choice for herself.” Neha and Angad welcomed Mehr in November 2018.

Last month, the couple announced Neha's second pregnancy by posting a family picture with Mehr. Neha had captioned the post, "Took us 2 days to come up with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare." Sharing the same picture Angad wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare @prasadnaaik." The couple got married at a gurudwara in a private ceremony in May 2018.

Earlier, speaking to Pinkvilla on Neha's second pregnancy, Angad had said. "It’s a different experience and not easy on her. But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime experience We had discussed thinking of having a sibling for Mehr. But we didn’t know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time."

Meanwhile, fans saw Neha last in Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela in 2018.