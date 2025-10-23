Anushka Sharma's fans defend her against vitriol after Virat Kohli's twin ODI ducks: ‘Men's egos need women to blame’

Ever since Indian cricketer and actor Anushka Sharma made their relationship public years ago, and particularly after their marriage in 2017, Anushka has always seemed to bear the brunt whenever Virat fumbles on the field. Years later, nothing has changed, as the actor is once again being targeted by trolls who believe she should be blamed for Virat’s consecutive ODI ducks against Australia recently. Her fans, however, have come to her defence. Anushka Sharma is being criticised for turning Virat Kohli into a 'gentleman'.

Virat Kohli fans blame Anushka Sharma for twin ducks

A search for Anushka’s name on social media will reveal numerous memes and posts that somehow blame her for Virat’s performance. Numerous posts have captions like, “I blame anushka sharma for his failure,” and “Virat Kolhi is a living example of how having a wrong partner can completely destroy your career. He might feel better about being turned into a "gentleman". But it came at what cost?” Several others also blamed her for somehow doing ‘irreparable damage’ to his career. One horrendously even wished for her death, writing, “If God is real she died today in London.”

Anushka Sharma’s fans come to her defence

Anushka’s fans, however, were having none of it. They criticised the misogyny in the statements. One Threads user wrote, “It’s cute how men’s fragile egos need a woman to blame every time their favorite player has a bad day.” Another pointed out, “That girl is being getting trolled since their dating era. These people just want to blame on others for the poor performance of their favs.” One X user wrote, “Shame on Kohli fans for dragging his wife anushka Sharma after his second consecutive duck.”

Some fans even pointed out that this might be the reason Virat and Anushka chose to relocate their family to London. For the uninitiated, Virat and Anushka married in 2017 after dating. They have a daughter named Vamika and a son named Akaay. The couple maintains a low profile and tries to keep their life private. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. She has yet to announce any upcoming projects after her sports film Chakda 'Xpress was shelved.