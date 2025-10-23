Virat Kohli faces ultimate roasting after twin ODI ducks as brutal Pakistan comparison emerges: 'He's been watching...'

India batting star Virat Kohli was brutally roasted on social media on Thursday after being dismissed for a second consecutive duck in the ODI series against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli fell to Xavier Bartlett for a four-ball duck, just days after Mitchell Starc had dismissed him for an eight-ball duck in the rain-curtailed series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth. India's Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed for a duck in Adelaide(AP)

Following his latest dismissal, which came in the seventh over of India’s innings in Adelaide, Iceland Cricket, known for its witty and perfectly timed social media posts, delivered the ultimate criticism. The 36-year-old was compared to Pakistan batter Saim Ayub, who had also endured consecutive ducks in the Asia Cup last week.

The post read: “Looks like Virat Kohli has been watching the Saim Ayub coaching videos.”

Kohli was shaping for an outswinger from Bartlett, and wanted to flick it on the leg side, but instead got one to move in sharply after pitching, and he was caught plumb in front. But more than the dismissal, the moment that had everyone taking to social media was Kohli's wave goodbye to the Adelaide crowd, a venue where he had scored 975 runs, laced with multiple Test hundreds and a World Cup century against Pakistan, in his illustrious international career.

Was it a goodbye only to the spectators in Adelaide or to his international career?

The series has been billed as a 'perform or perish' contest for both Kohli and Rohit, with the selectors and the team management non-committal on their place in the scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup. But while Rohit bounced back from his poor show in Perth to score a potentially career-extending 73 on that spicy Adelaide track, Kohli succumbed to the pressure, leaving him with just one more game to prove his worth.

India will play the third and final game in the ODI series in Sydney on October 25.

Talking about the Adelaide game, Rohit's 97-ball knock and his 118-run stand for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who scored a 77-ball 61, helped India post a fighting total of 264 for nine against Australia.