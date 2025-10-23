India vs Australia Live Score: Gill aims for his first win as ODI captain; Rohit, Kohli's performance under the scanner

Live

By

India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Virat Kohli has a great record at the Adelaide Oval.

India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: The action in the India tour of Australia now shifts to Adelaide for the second ODI of the three-match series. The visitors walk into this game chasing oxygen and answers. A seven-wicket loss in a rain-slashed opener at Perth left Shubman Gill’s side 1-0 down. While India would look to improve their game in all aspects, Australia would be eager to continue their dominance. The eyes will once more be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The buildup to the Perth ODI centered around the return of the two star players. However, things turned out to be anticlimactic for the Indian fans. While Rohit Sharma managed only 8 runs off 14 deliveries, Virat Kohli failed to trouble the scorers, playing eight deliveries in the match. Besides these two batters, the rest of the batting also failed to show the resilience that was expected of the second-best team in the ODIs (runners-up in World Cup 2023). The result was a below-par score that the Aussies chased down without much trouble. On the other hand, the hosts will be quietly confident of their performance. In the first ODI, their prime pacers in Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, gave brilliant performances. While the conditions are expected to be slightly different in Adelaide, the management will hope that the form of these two pacers continues. Mitchell Marsh would hope that his unit gives another strong show and seals the deal before the decider in SCG. India's probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj. Australia probable XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. ...Read More

