India vs Australia Live Score: Gill aims for his first win as ODI captain; Rohit, Kohli's performance under the scanner
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: The action in the India tour of Australia now shifts to Adelaide for the second ODI of the three-match series. The visitors walk into this game chasing oxygen and answers. A seven-wicket loss in a rain-slashed opener at Perth left Shubman Gill’s side 1-0 down. While India would look to improve their game in all aspects, Australia would be eager to continue their dominance....Read More
The eyes will once more be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The buildup to the Perth ODI centered around the return of the two star players. However, things turned out to be anticlimactic for the Indian fans. While Rohit Sharma managed only 8 runs off 14 deliveries, Virat Kohli failed to trouble the scorers, playing eight deliveries in the match. Besides these two batters, the rest of the batting also failed to show the resilience that was expected of the second-best team in the ODIs (runners-up in World Cup 2023). The result was a below-par score that the Aussies chased down without much trouble.
On the other hand, the hosts will be quietly confident of their performance. In the first ODI, their prime pacers in Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, gave brilliant performances. While the conditions are expected to be slightly different in Adelaide, the management will hope that the form of these two pacers continues. Mitchell Marsh would hope that his unit gives another strong show and seals the deal before the decider in SCG.
India's probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia probable XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Shubman Gill eyes first win as ODI captain
This is the first series for India's new ODI captain, Shubman Gill. After the defeat in the first match, he will be eyeing his first win at the helm. Notably, Gill made a decent start to his Test captaincy in the England tour and would hate to be on the losing side of things when it comes to ODIs as far his debut series as captain is concerned.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Adelaide Oval pitch report
The pitch at Adelaide Oval is one of the best ones for batting in Australia. The venue mostly presents conditions with which the Indian team is familiar with. However, different pictures from the eve of the second ODI showed that there was a tinge of grass left on the surface. Looking at how the Indian top order faltered in the first ODI at Perth, the Aussie management might well have requested for conditions that would support their seamers.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Rohit Sharma looks to improve his numbers in Adelaide
While Kohli has enjoyed batting in Adelaide, the same cannot be said about Rohit Sharma. In the six ODI innings that he has played here, Rohit has scored only 131 runs at an average of 21.83. The veteran Indian opener will be looking to score big today and improve his numbers at the venue. Besides, this also presents him a chance to perform and make a case for himself for the 2027 WC.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Virat Kohli and his love for the Adelaide Oval
Virat Kohli enjoys batting at the Adelaide Oval. In ODIs, Kohli has played four matches at this venue. In these four matches, he has scored 244 runs at an average of 61 with two centuries.
Kohli has been impressive at the venue across formats. In Test cricket he has scored 527 runs at an average of 52.70, while in the T20Is he has scored 204 runs at the same average.
The numbers are elite and are a proof of how much he enjoys batting at this venue. The Indian fans will hope that his love affair for the Adelaide Oval continues and he scores something big and substantial in this game.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Adelaide weather update
The first match in Perth turned out to be a rain-marred affair. However, the weather forecast for the 2nd ODI is encouraging. As per the weather forecast for the day, there is only around 10% chance of rain. So, the fans can expect a full game and exciting action from the Adelaide Oval.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Does Kuldeep Yadav finally get a chance?
Kuldeep Yadav was kept out of the playing XI in Perth. The conditions in Perth were favourable for the pacers and hence the call seemed justified. However, Adelaide might provide the teams with a much better batting track and hence the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav could be a viable call for India.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Will Harshit Rana play?
There wa quite a bit of discussion around the performance of Harshit Rana and his place in the team. In the first match he bowled four overs, in which he conceded 27 runs while failing to pick up any wickets. However, his rhythm seemed good and he tried to be aggressive with the ball. It would be interesting to see whether India continue with the young pacer or look to bring about a change in their combination.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Change in Australia's composition
Two changes are expected in the Australian XI for the second ODI. Alex Carey and Adam Zampa will be back in the side for the match. This would mean the exclusion of Josh Philippe and Matt Kuhnemann.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Stage set for RO-KO
The stage is set for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to announce their return with their performances. In the first match, the duo managed to spend 22 deliveries combined. While Rohit scored only eight runs, Kohli failed to get off the mark. Both the players will be eager to prove that they are back and ready for the highest level of competition.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: India vs Australia action shifts to Adelaide
After a humiliating defeat in Perth, India aim to win the second ODI and make a comeback in Adelaide. The two teams meet at the Adelaide Oval for a game that turns out to be a do-or-die affair for Shubman Gill and his side. Eyes will also be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, after their failure in the first ODI.