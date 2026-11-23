Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is enjoying a dream run at the box office. Besides the cast's performances, the film's music has also generated considerable buzz. For its soundtrack, the makers brought together Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Rahman has revealed that he turned down 10–12 films to dedicate his time to composing music for Ramayana.

AR Rahman reveals turning down projects for Ramayana

AR Rahman reveals giving up projects for Ramayana. (Photo by FleckMedia) more less

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Speaking about his experience of composing music for Ramayana at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday, AR Rahman opened up about the lengthy creative process and said, “We've been doing ‘Ramayana’ music for three years, the themes and everything. And some of them have, like, 12-13 versions. The Ravana Tandav actually had 12-13 versions, and then we finally found a version which everybody liked.”

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He also spoke about turning down several projects to focus on Ramayana and said, “The process was beautiful. Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important big filmmakers I left. And I’m proud of it. I think I enjoy it. I only accept when I really love a project, and I enjoy it; it nourishes my artistic sense, and my whole team gets excited.”

About Ramayana's music

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{{^usCountry}} The soundtrack of Ramayana: Part 1 features tracks such as Jai Jai Ram, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal; Ravana Tandav, featuring Vishal Dadlani's vocals; and Sita's Aspiration, featuring A.R. Ameen, Vaishali Samant, Rakshita Suresh and Antra Nandy. The lyrics have been penned by poet Kumar Vishwas. The album also includes an orchestral version of Jai Jai Ram and a Rama Theme, jointly composed by Rahman and Zimmer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The soundtrack of Ramayana: Part 1 features tracks such as Jai Jai Ram, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal; Ravana Tandav, featuring Vishal Dadlani's vocals; and Sita's Aspiration, featuring A.R. Ameen, Vaishali Samant, Rakshita Suresh and Antra Nandy. The lyrics have been penned by poet Kumar Vishwas. The album also includes an orchestral version of Jai Jai Ram and a Rama Theme, jointly composed by Rahman and Zimmer. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the film's music has also faced considerable criticism since the release of its songs. Several listeners have questioned whether Rahman and Zimmer's compositions have lived up to the expectations surrounding the ambitious project. Ravana Tandav became a subject of debate, with some social media users criticising the track for lacking the intensity and traditional sound they expected for Ravana's character. Meanwhile, Mangal Rang, featuring Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, sparked controversy over its perceived qawwali influences.

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About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic is a duology mounted on a massive ₹4,000 crore budget. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana Part 1 received positive critical reception and has so far collected over ₹920 crore net in India and ₹1693 crore gross worldwide.