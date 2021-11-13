Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor react after Khushi claims she’s dad Boney Kapoor’s ‘favourite’. See comments

Khushi Kapoor, in a recent Instagram post, shared a few photos with dad Boney Kapoor. For the caption, she wrote: “Always the favourite,” along with an angel emoji.

The photos seem to be taken at one of Khushi and Boney Kapoor’s dinner outings. In one of the entries, Boney Kapoor can be seen planting a kiss on Khushi’s cheek. Khushi Kapoor, dressed in pastel purple, accessorised her dinner look with golden jewellery.

Khushi’s caption prompted a few reactions from half-brother Arjun Kapoor and half-sister Anshula. Referring to the ‘favourite’ part of Khushi’s caption, Arjun posted an eye-roll emoji. Anshula, who seems to sort of agree with Khushi, wrote: “Now, you are just rubbing it in.”

Earlier, on Boney Kapoor’s birthday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of photos from the celebrations – she sported a disgruntled look. While wishing her father, Janhvi revealed she was annoyed because Khushi was being pampered more. “Happy birthday, father. To the best man in the world. I love you. Even when you give her more attention,” read Janhvi’s message posted across two Instagram stories.

Arjun Kapoor, in a lengthy Instagram post, wished Boney Kapoor with this message: “Being selfless isn’t something one can be taught it’s an in built machinery that exists among very few people, I happen to be the son of one of those people... I’ve seen & heard stories of dad going out of his way to help find solutions for others and forgetting to help himself & fulfilling his needs before all that... it’s not easy being selfless and surviving... Happy Birthday to a man who has not only survived but lived like a King thru it all.... love you Dad.”

Khushi and Janhvi are Boney Kapoor’s daughters with Sridevi, who died in 2018 of accidental drowning in Dubai. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s kids with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died of cancer in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi bonded with Arjun and Anshula after Sridevi’s death.

On an episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor had revealed that all four of Boney Kapoor’s kids are part of a WhatsApp group titled ‘Dad’s kids.’ Speaking to Karan Johar, Janhvi added that on the group, Boney Kapoor is the most active member.