Arjun Kapoor responds to troll claiming he tried to look tall while posing with David Beckham: 'I'm 6 feet tall'

Arjun Kapoor recently posed with football legend David Beckham and the actor has now responded to a troll who claimed he faked his height to look taller. David came to India to watch the World Cup 2023. (Also read: Harsh Varrdhan skewers trolls who asked ‘tu hai kaun’ on pic with Beckham) Arjun Kapoor says it was his childhood dream to meet David Beckham.

Arjun trolled for a pic with David Beckham

After watching the semi-final match between India and New Zealand Wednesday night, David attended a bash hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their Mumbai residence. Arjun, who was also in attendance shared a few pictures with the footballer on social media. Soon, the actor faced a lot of criticism for allegedly faking his height.

A meme page posted a collage of Arjun's pic with David and juxtaposed it with screenshots of Google search images for heights of both the celebs. The post asked ‘How?’ and was captioned: “Tips de do sir @arjunkapoor (Give us tips, Arjun Kapoor).”

Arjun Kapoor's response to trolls.

Arjun responds to trolls

Arjun commented on a post shared on a meme page that asked him to share tips on how to look taller. "I'm actually 183 cms, that's slightly over 6 feet so let's not believe everything we read," Arjun wrote.

Arjun's childhood dream

Sharing pictures from the party on Thursday, Arjun wrote a long note about fulfilling his childhood dream. “A night to remember…To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat.”

The actor added he is in awe of the football star. “Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him…Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine !!!”

Bollywood parties with David Beckham

Sonam's dad, actor Anil Kapoor, and her uncle - actor Sanjay Kapoor - also attended the party. Other Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Mira Rajput, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora were also in attendance.

David Beckham in India

David Beckham is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and UNICEF has partnered with the International Cricket Council to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality.

