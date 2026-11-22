It has been one year since Dining with the Kapoors was released on Netflix, giving insight into the family’s dynamics and exploring their love for food. Armaan Jain, who produced the documentary and showcased his love for cooking in it, celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday. And on Sunday, he cooked up a Sunday feast for his cousins, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, and the rest of the family.

Armaan Jain cooks up Sunday feast for Kapoor cousins

Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and the rest of the family caught up for lunch on Sunday. more less

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“Sunday family time and some good fried food,” wrote Armaan on his Instagram account with a heart emoji. He posted pictures and videos of everything he had whipped up for the family. One video shows him frying battered seafood, and another shows him frying marinated fish. One picture he posted shows him and his brother Aadar Jain standing behind their mother, Rima Jain. MP Supriya Sule is also seen sitting by Kareena and Karisma at the dinner table. Kareena also posted the picture on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Sunday masti (fun),” with heart and rainbow emojis.

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The Dining with the Kapoors Netflix documentary

{{^usCountry}} A Netflix documentary special titled Dining with the Kapoors was released in 2025. Directed by Smriti Mundhra, it was conceptualised and produced by Armaan. The documentary celebrated the Kapoor family’s culinary traditions, memories and legacy, as well as marking Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and several other members of the Kapoor family were present. The 1-hour documentary saw the family gather around a large meal cooked by Armaan, who also launched a cloud kitchen on it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Netflix documentary special titled Dining with the Kapoors was released in 2025. Directed by Smriti Mundhra, it was conceptualised and produced by Armaan. The documentary celebrated the Kapoor family’s culinary traditions, memories and legacy, as well as marking Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and several other members of the Kapoor family were present. The 1-hour documentary saw the family gather around a large meal cooked by Armaan, who also launched a cloud kitchen on it. {{/usCountry}}

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Kareena-Karisma recent work

Karisma starred in Abhinay Deo’s Zee5 web series Brown this year, in which she played Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop grappling with trauma. Set in Kolkata, the series also featured Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Helen, Soni Razdan and Ajinkya Deo. The 7-episode show, which sees her character investigate the murder of a teenager from a prominent family, received mixed reviews.

Kareena starred in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which saw Prithviraj Sukumaran as her co-star. The film also starred Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, Jitendra Joshi, and Upendra Chauhan in key roles. It tells the story of two cops facing off, with one of them celebrated for an encounter killing of rapists and the other digging to find the truth about them.