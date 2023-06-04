Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ashish Vidyarthi says he, ex-wife 'took help from professionals' before divorce: ‘We made full effort'

Ashish Vidyarthi says he, ex-wife 'took help from professionals' before divorce: ‘We made full effort'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 04, 2023 02:46 PM IST

Ashish Vidyarthi and his ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi got divorced last year. The actor now revealed that they took professional help before deciding to part ways.

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi opened up about his differences with his ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi and how they took ‘support and help from professionals' before getting a divorce. In a new interview, Ashish called his marriage with Piloo an 'amazing 22-year journey in life where we fulfilled our responsibilities'. Talking about the last few years, Ashish said that the couple realised that they were looking at the future differently. (Also Read | Ashish Vidyarthi opens up about how he met Rupali Barua, says his decision to marry her isn't ‘without pain')

Ashish Vidyarthi talked about his ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi.

Ashish married for the second time

Ashish recently tied the knot, for the second time, with Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony. For the wedding, Ashish dressed up as a groom in an off-white outfit while Rupali opted for a white and golden saree. Rupali hails from Guwahati and is an entrepreneur. Ashish and Piloo got a divorce in 2022.

Ashish on his differences with Piloo

In an interview with India Today, Ashish said, "We used to communicate a lot. So, at this point, we discovered the differences we had we were not able to manage. We realized that if we wait some more time, it will lead to fights and then we'll be upset and angry with one another. We had a series of conversations and, of course, before that, we took support and help from professionals. We made a full effort, but we discovered that it was not going to work. We both sat down and chatted about this and took Arth in confidence. Obviously, at this point, I may seem very clinical about it but there was pain because we tried with our hearts out to make it work."

Ashish told Piloo that he wanted to re-marry

He also spoke about telling Piloo that he wanted to get married again, “I was very clear that I didn't want to live alone. I want company and why should anyone come in the way of that happiness which a person can get, that security that one can get when one wants companionship? So at that point itself, I shared with Piloo and told her, even as we were going through a divorce, that I wished to get married. I told Piloo that I wanted to walk my future with someone. She said, ‘You know what? I'm looking at my life differently.’ I said ‘absolutely.’ So, here were two people. After the completion of one chapter, we chose two different parts.”

Ashish projects over the years

Ashish is popularly known for his villainous roles in several hit Bollywood films such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Bichhoo, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Bhai, Baazi and many others. He was recently seen in Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's film Kuttey. Ashish was also a part of the Netflix web series Trial by Fire. He is quite active on his YouTube channel Ashish Vidyarthi Actor Vlogs with 1.39 million subscribers.

