Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul pose together as they hang out with Akansha Ranjan in Munich. See latest pics

Actor Akansha Ranjan shared a series of pictures as she spent her time in Germany along with her friends, actor Athiya Shetty and her boyfriend-cricketer KL Rahul. Taking to Instagram, Akansha on Sunday dropped the photos of the trio in Munich from their recent visit to the city. KL Rahul and Athiya had travelled together to Germany recently for his groin surgery. (Also Read | Suniel Shetty reacts to marriage rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul)

In one of the photos, Akansha Ranjan was seen smiling as she posed for the camera outdoors, seemingly in a park. She wore a white crop top, denims and added a yellow jacket. She also posted a candid picture of herself as she looked at art collections inside a museum. Akansha also shared a close-up photo of her hand as she held a few cherries while laying on the grass. She also gave a glimpse of a cafe.

In one of the pictures, Akansha was seen along with Athiya and KL Rahul. In the photo, Athiya rested her head on Akansha's shoulder while Rahul leaned towards them. All of them were seen smiling and posing for the camera. While Akansha wore a white outfit, Athiya opted for an off-white dress. Rahul was dressed in a brown T-shirt. In another photo, Athiya made a goofy face as she clicked a selfie also featuring Akansha while travelling in a car.

Akansha on Sunday dropped the photos of the trio in Munich from their recent visit to the city.

Akansha posted photos clicked in Munich.

Akansha joined Athiya and KL Rahul.

Akansha captioned the post, “All we need is somebody to lean on.”

Akansha clicked a selfie featuring herself and Rahul as they smiled. While she sat on the ground, the cricketer posed behind her. Athiya and Akansha featured in another selfie as they sat wrapped in shawls seemingly at a roadside restaurant with papers on a table. The last picture showed the words 'play time' written on a wall. Akansha geo-tagged the location as Munich, Germany.

Sharing the pictures, Akansha captioned the post, "All we need is somebody to lean on (two hearts, herb and family emojis)." Reacting to the post, Athiya wrote, "I just need my cortado. That’s all I ask for" and Akansha replied, "Please go to Spain Athiya. Ciao ciao." Athiya responded with, "CRISPppppppP." Cricketer Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal commented, "Cuties." Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan wrote, "Nerds."

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official after he wished her on her birthday with a social media post featuring Athiya and himself last year. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON