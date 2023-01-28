Athiya Shetty gets hug from KL Rahul, looks stunning wearing saree in pics from pre-wedding ceremony. See post

Athiya Shetty has shared a few pictures from one of her pre-wedding ceremonies, which mostly had women in attendance. A picture, however, also shows KL Rahul giving Athiya a hug, though his face is not visible. Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul married in a private ceremony at her father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23 with just a few close friends and family members in attendance. Also read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's haldi ceremony had a gorgeous marigold themed-decor. See pics

The new pictures show Athiya dressed in a shiny beige saree and pink blouse with traditional gold and polki jewellery. She has hair neatly tied in a bun. The first picture shows her smiling, while being surrounded by her girl gang. The second picture shows a pre-wedding ceremony in progress as her mom Mana Shetty performs a puja and showers the bride with flower petals. She is seen in a simple white and red saree. Athiya has her saree's pallu stretched in front of her and has a few flowers in it. The third picture shows Athiya holding a few betel leaves and betel nuts in her hand, as part of wedding rituals.

A picture also shows Athiya in the centre with several women holding a puja thali together in front of her. The last picture shows KL Rahul holding Athiya in a tight embrace. While Athiya is seen smiling while holding him, his face is not seen but his hand with tattoos is visible in the picture.

Athiya's fans and friends were in love with the latest pictures. Actor Ileana D'Cruz wrote in the comments section, “Ahhhh pretty girl,” with heart emoticons. Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, who attended the wedding, wrote, “Most beautiful there ever was.” Trishala Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, also dropped heart emoticons in her reaction to the post. A fan wrote, “So much simplicity and beauty in these pictures!” Another said, “Love this look!!” Many called her look “beautiful” in the comments section.

Neither Athiya and KL Rahul nor Suniel Shetty confirmed their wedding date till the D-day. The couple posed for the paparazzi only after the wedding ceremony was over. Announcing the wedding on Instagram, they wrote in a joint post, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

