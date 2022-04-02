Attack box office collection day 1: John Abraham film gets poor opening of 3 cr, RRR's reign continues unchallenged

First day figures are in for John Abraham's latest action film, Attack. As per early estimates, the film manages an unimpressive haul of around ₹3 crore on opening day. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR is still storming through the box office like a bull. (Also read: Attack movie review: John Abraham's super soldier offers welcome break from chest-thumping nationalism)

In Attack, John plays a super soldier who hunts down terrorists. He was once paralysed after an attack and is helped by scientists to gain a new, powerful body aided by artificial intelligence. The film is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

As per a report in Box Office India, Attack's collection is 'pretty much the same range as Satyameva Jayate 2', John's last film. In comparison, RRR raked in about ₹13 crore at the box office on its second Friday.

RRR released on March 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. According to the latest reports, RRR collected ₹132 crore in India and almost ₹700 crore worldwide. A pre-Independence fictional story, the big-budget spectacle drama stars Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. RRR also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

In an interview with PTI, John talked about his films that were not well received by the audience. "I lost myself somewhere down the line. Aditya Chopra once told me, 'John, you're the only actor who has made the most interesting choices that have failed, because they're way ahead of their time. But that has defined you'. I am defined by the choice I have made. From Jism, Kabul Express, Water, No Smoking, New York to Taxi no 9211, that entire phase. But somewhere down the line, probably I hold myself completely responsible for the choices I made, I lost my way."

