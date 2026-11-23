Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Monday said that he worked hard on War 2, but the team did not achieve the result that they had hoped for with the franchise. The film released in 2025 with Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as former RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and Jr NTR stepping into the role of the antagonist in his Hindi cinema debut. The response for the film, a sequel to Siddharth Anand's 2019 hit War, was tepid at the box office. The first part was led by Hrithik, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Ayan Mukerji talks about the failure of War 2

After War 2's box office disappointment, Ayan Mukerji says he ‘did not get the full result’ he had hoped for. more less

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Ayan opened up about the failure of the film during a session with journalist Puja Talwar at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). He attended the session with Basil Joseph. “So, War 2 is a whole different conversation for me, because while it is a number two of a franchise, it was not a film that I had written, and it was a different experience,” he said.

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“I stepped in and made that decision to step in to direct something which was, the core of the creation was, at Yash Raj Films and done by the writers of War and Siddharth Anand and under the leadership of Aditya Chopra. I worked hard on War 2, and it was a franchise which belonged to somebody else, and while we worked hard, we did not get the full result that we had hoped to get with that film,” he added.

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What was the film about?

{{^usCountry}} Released in 2025, War 2 collected only ₹364.35 crore worldwide. The film follows Agent Kabir, who once served the country but has since turned rogue, becoming one of India's most dangerous enemies. As he slips further into the world of darkness, India sends its deadliest Special Units officer, Agent Vikram, to stop him. Relentless and driven by his own demons, Vikram is determined to hunt Kabir down, setting the stage for a fierce battle between two equally dangerous men. As the two agents come face to face, they are forced to make impossible choices, with everything at stake. What's next for Ayan Mukerji? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Released in 2025, War 2 collected only ₹364.35 crore worldwide. The film follows Agent Kabir, who once served the country but has since turned rogue, becoming one of India's most dangerous enemies. As he slips further into the world of darkness, India sends its deadliest Special Units officer, Agent Vikram, to stop him. Relentless and driven by his own demons, Vikram is determined to hunt Kabir down, setting the stage for a fierce battle between two equally dangerous men. As the two agents come face to face, they are forced to make impossible choices, with everything at stake. What's next for Ayan Mukerji? {{/usCountry}}

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Ayan had earlier announced that Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev and Brahmastra: Part Three would be made together and released closer to each other. The original announcement mentioned December 2026 and December 2027 as their respective release windows. However, the films have been delayed.