Ayushmann Khurrana says Dream Girl 2 ‘shouldn’t be watched with a magnifying glass', has same audience as Gadar 2

Ayushmann's response

“Ek baat mere mann mein clear thi ki ye film unn logo ke liye hai hi nahi jo magnifying glass le ke baithe hain. Ye clear tha. Agar wo aap dimag se nikaal de…. (The one thing I was clear about was that this film isn't for those who have a magnifying glass ready in their hands. That was clear. If you can ignore that…) This is for the outright massy comedy commercial single-screen small-town audience. Jo Gadar 2 ki audience hai, wohi iski audience hai. Aap logic nahi laga sakte isme (It has the same audience as Gadar 2. You can't apply logic here). There's a crazy suspension of disbelief in the film,” Ayushmann said in the interview.

Dream Girl 2 is a broad stroke film

“Isme aap intricacies mein nahi ja sakte. Waise koi message nahi hai film ke andar. But dekha jaye toh it's also inclusive enough. Matlab halka sa LGBTQ chhoo ke jati hai. Jo Abhishek Banerjee ka character. Last mei bolta hu, ‘Love is love.’ There's an acceptance. There is a Muslim family jinki shadi ek Sardar se ho rahi hai, ek Hindu se ho rahi hai. Toh jo desi janta hai, unko toh lagega ye progressive hai. Par jo magnifying glass le ke baithe hain, wo galtiyan nikaal sakte hain. Unke liye ye film hai hi nahi. (You can't go into the intricacies of this film. There's no message as such, but it's inclusive enough. There's a slight touch of LGBTQ representation. Abhishek Banerjee's character says ‘Love is love’ at the end. So there's acceptance. A Muslim family is marrying into a Sardar, a Hindu. So the mass audience will find it progressive. But those who scan with a magnifying glass will point out mistakes. This film is not for them),” Ayushmann added.

He said that as long as a Dream Girl 2 works, he'd have the courage to do the more progressive films like Andhadhun, Article 15, and An Action Hero.

In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann plays a conman who tries to woo a bunch of lonely men by crossdressing as Pooja. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa and Asrani among others.

