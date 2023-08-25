Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Internet is divided on Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy, hits back at ‘same old jokes’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 released in cinemas on August 25. Many who watched the sequel to the 2019 film took to Twitter or X to share their reviews. Reaction was polarised as some called it 'entertaining' while others called the humour 'cringey.' (Also read: Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana is the best thing in this messy, massy comedy or errors) Ayushmann Khuranna stars in Dream Girl 2.

What fans loved

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and revolves around a young guy named Karam (Ayushmann), who finds himself in a crisis and then decides to marry the son of a wealthy businessman. A fan wrote, "Just watched #DreamGirl2 & i must say its a fun watching film. Very Entertaining. Truly refreshing. Finally #AyushmannKhurrana is back in a role we all wanted. He know where the sarcasm works perfectly. All supporting casts were too good. "

Another wrote, "Such a great family entertainer #DreamGirl2.@ayushmannk is back with his most loved character 'Pooja' . Full on fun and totally worth watching." A fan praised the film and said, "Absolute Laugh Riottt From Start Till The End !! A Must Watch for All with your whole family ..@ayushmannk Is Back With A Bangg (fire emoticons). BLOCKBUSTER FOR SURE !!" Another user said, “Just watched Dream girl 2, pre interval was boring and post interval which is very good.”

What didn't work

Meanwhile there were many who were not impressed. One user wrote, "I don’t think that #DreamGirl2 is going to make any impact. Same old jokes, same old script, same old gyaan." Another user said, "Ayushman Khurana is the cringiest he can ever be in #DreamGirl2. Even the core fanbase of Ayushman Khurana will not be able to digest this. Worst Ever!"

Another was critical of Ananya Panday's performance and wrote, "#DreamGirl2 would have became a dream project for #AnanyaPanday. . I wonder how she became the choice when u have bunch of talented actors. Disgusting performance." Another review added, "Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl 2 is funny in parts but not up to the mark. Movie has elements where people will laugh but did not match the expectations."

Meanwhile, an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film said, “At a little more than two hours, there is never a dull moment in Dream Girl 2. Though that doesn't mean it is a joyride from start to end. The pace oscillates from really fast to really slow sometimes, and writing gets weak at places when Pooja is not being Pooja. However, never to an extent that it lulls you to sleep. Shaandilyaa has co-written the story with Naresh Kathooria, staying in slapstick territory at all times.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON