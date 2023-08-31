Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana film grows on Raksha Bandhan, earns almost 60 cr total

Dream Girl 2 box office: The Ayushmann Khurrana film had a great start at the box office on Friday and continues to hold well during the weekdays. The film also starring Ananya Panday collected ₹7.75 crore on Raksha Bandhan as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. It stands at ₹59.75 crore after six days of its release. Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 20: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film shows growth on Raksha Bandhan, earns ₹8.8 crore Ayushmann Khurrana plays Pooja in Dream Girl 2.

Dream Girl 2 had opened at ₹10.7 crore and went up to collect ₹16 crore on its first Sunday. It fell to ₹5.42 crore on Monday but showed a little improvement on Wednesday with collection of ₹7.75 crore.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film starring Ayushmann as a call centre guy who can talk like a woman. In Dream Girl 2, he plays Pooja as he dresses up like a woman for money.

Ayushmann on timing of Dream Girl 2 release

Talking about the wonderful performance of his film in the first week, Ayushmann told ANI, " In the last 3 months, mid-budget and small-budget films are also running successfully. Earlier people used to feel that only big-budget movies would run. So, the timing of the movie is correct and it came in between Jawan and Gadar 2 but still made its own space and this will be the biggest victory of Dream Girl 2. "

Ayushmann on playing Pooja in Dream Girl 2

On playing Pooja on-screen, he said, “If the story is good and impactful, then not only girl but you will be ready to become a dinosaur. Actors want to undertake tough and challenging work. Previously, actors like Kamal Haasan sir, Govinda sir, and Aamir Khan sir have also played female characters, but for this role, I have competition with Madhuri, Sridevi, and Hema Malini. Because I thought I wouldn’t be able to do justice if will kept male actors in mind.”

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. Ayushmann has said Annu Kapoor has always proved “lucky” for him as he had done successful projects with him like Dream Girl and Vicky Donor.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON